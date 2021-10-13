A storyline that has definitely kept Gomora viewers on their toes is that of Gladys and Thati's quest for Melusi's heart

The wife and mistress duo have been at each other's throats for while, taking turns to hurt each other using their loved ones

Viewers of the show are glued onto the screen whenever these two show up side by side, so much so that they are praising the ladies for such great acting

Recent episodes of Gomora have been heavily focused on the love triangle between Melusi, his wife Gladys and high school sweetheart Thati. Most love triangles are messy but this one surely takes the cake as it has its fair share of dead bodies lying around.

Fans of the show took the liberty to give the two actresses a round of applause for their outstanding performances on the show.

Thembi Seete and Katlego Danke have fans singing their praises for their impeccable acting on Gomora. Image: @thembiseete_. and @katlegodankeofficial

Source: Instagram

Following an intense past few episodes of Gomora, viewers are giving the cast credit for their stellar performances.

To give a quick recap of the plot, Gladys recently confessed to killing Thati's son Langa in a fire she started while trying to burn down the tavern. Her husband Melusi (Langa's father) left her for Thati after she confessed to the murder.

In an attempt to force Gladys to permanently leave Melusi alone, Thati found herself forcefully shoving Gladys onto a table, leading her to miscarry.

The storyline between Thembi and Katlego's characters has been so gripping that viewers took the discussion to Twitter, showing that the emotions of the show run far beyond the screen.

@Nondu_Ngca even had her 10-year-old weighing in and dropping some wisdom about the plot:

"I had always said Gladys didn't kill Langa. It's the fire that she lit that killed Langa. Not my 10-year-old saying then in the same way Thati didn't kill Gladys' baby. It's her push that killed the baby. I'm not ok, y'all."

Moshe Ndiki has had enough of Melusi on Gomora: “You annoy me, you rubbish”

Briefly News reported Moshe Ndiki has not only come out as an avid watcher of Mzansi Magic's gripping telenovela Gomora, but the celeb has admitted to being a part of the people who no longer vibe with Zolisa Xaluva's character. Moshe posted a video addressing Melusi and his questionable decisions.

In recent episodes of Gomora. Melusi found out that his wife, Gladys, was responsible for the murder of his son Langa. In an act of rage, he raced over to the police station to turn in his wife but withdrew his statement when he saw her growing baby bump.

ZALebs reports that upon finding out that his son Ntokozo had already known about his mother's crime, he accused him of conspiring with her. Ntokozo turned the narrative around when he told his father that he kept the secret because he never sees him any more since he's so busy having an affair with his high school sweetheart, Thati.

Moshe, like many other viewers, grew rather sick of Melusi's sheepish actions. So he took to Instagram to post a video addressing the Gomora High principal directly.

The media personality had a few bones to pick with the fictional character but before he got into the list, he made sure to start the video off by saying:

"This is a message to Melusi on Gomora, first and foremost, you annoy me, you rubbish."

Source: Briefly.co.za