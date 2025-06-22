Thembinkosi Lorch is living large with an estimated net worth of R85 million, bolstered by a R450,000 monthly salary and high-profile endorsements

The stylish footballer turned heads off the pitch during Wydad Casablanca’s clash with Manchester City, sporting head-to-toe Louis Vuitton worth over R100,000

From luxury cars and a Midrand mansion to exotic holidays, Lorch’s lifestyle rivals international stars, and fans can’t stop watching

While Wydad Casablanca’s FIFA Club World Cup opener ended in a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City, it was Thembinkosi “Nyoso” Lorch who stole the show, not only with his flair on the pitch, but with the luxury he commands off it.

Now 31, the Mamelodi Sundowns loanee reminded fans why he remains a household name: a midfield magician with a lifestyle that rivals international stars. From designer clothing to exotic holidays and high-end cars, Lorch’s life reads like a modern-day football fairytale.

Football salary: How much does Thembinkosi Lorch earn?

Lorch’s move from Orlando Pirates to Mamelodi Sundowns in 2024 saw his monthly earnings skyrocket to a reported R450,000, according to multiple sources. This marked a sharp rise from his previous salary bracket of R130,000–R165,000 while at Pirates.

A court case in 2023 revealed he was earning around R50,000 net due to child support deductions, but that figure no longer reflects his current standing in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Although his salary at Wydad Athletic Club remains undisclosed, his high-profile loan spell suggests he is earning at a comparable rate in Morocco.

Lorch's net worth in 2025

As of 2025, Lorch’s net worth is estimated to be $5 million (approximately R85 million). This figure includes income from football contracts, endorsement deals , notably with Puma , and additional personal ventures.

According to Transfermarkt, his current market value stands at €500,000, underlining his value both on the field and in brand appeal.

Designer fashion: Thembinkosi Lorch’s wardrobe

Lorch’s fashion choices often make headlines. He has been spotted wearing head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, including:

LV Gradient Cotton T-shirt – approx. R22,000

LV Trainer sneakers – approx. R27,000

LV Keepall Bandoulière bag – valued around R45,000

LV Horizon 55 suitcase – priced between R57,800 and R65,000 on resale sites

He has also been photographed in R30,000 Gucci outfits, solidifying his status as one of South Africa’s best-dressed athletes.

Lorch’s car collection: From Jeep to Polo GTI

Lorch’s garage is equally impressive. His known collection includes:

Jeep Grand Cherokee 3.6L Summit – valued at R1.1 million

Volkswagen Polo GTI – a sleek and sporty choice

There were also reports in 2019 that he had bought a Lamborghini for his father, though the vehicle has never been publicly seen.

Thembinkosi Lorch's house in Midrand

Lorch owns a modern, stylish mansion in Midrand, Johannesburg. His home, glimpsed through social media posts, features a luxurious kitchen, swimming pool, and minimalist interiors.

While the footballer is private about exact details for security reasons, the visuals he shares reveal a life of elegance and comfort.

Luxury holidays and exotic destinations

From Zanzibar to Spain, Lorch enjoys a jet-set lifestyle. He has previously shared images from luxury resorts and beachfront escapes, often accompanied by former partner and actress Natasha Thahane, with whom he shares a child.

These getaways, complete with scenic backdrops and designer luggage, further paint the picture of a player who knows how to enjoy his success.

Lorch's luxury beyond football

Whether dazzling on the field or making fashion statements online, Thembinkosi Lorch has positioned himself as more than just a footballer, he’s a lifestyle icon.

Despite Wydad’s loss to Manchester City, it’s clear that Lorch is winning in other areas. With a booming net worth, designer fashion sense, and an enviable lifestyle, Lorch continues to live large , and fans can’t get enough.

Source: Briefly News