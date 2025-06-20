Former Bafana stars praised Thembinkosi Lorch’s impressive performance against Manchester City despite Wydad’s 2-0 loss in the FIFA Club World Cup

Football analyst Mandla Biyela revealed how Lorch’s game has matured with tactical discipline and fitness management at Wydad Athletic Club

Lorch’s evolving role is pivotal for Wydad’s upcoming matches, with expectations high for his influence in the tournament’s crucial stages

When Thembinkosi Lorch stepped onto the pitch against Manchester City in the FIFA Club World Cup, it wasn’t just another match, it was a statement. Despite Wydad Athletic Club’s 2-0 loss, Lorch’s performance lit up the tournament and caught the eye of football fans back home in South Africa and beyond.

Wydad AC’s Thembinkosi Lorch dribbles past Manchester City players during the 2025 Club World Cup. Image: Terence Lewis

Source: Getty Images

To unpack this remarkable display and what it signals about Lorch’s evolving role at Wydad, Briefly News spoke exclusively with seasoned football analyst Mandla Biyela.

Lorch’s impact against Manchester City: A new dimension

“Lorch showed immense maturity. He wasn’t just the flashy player we know; he was composed, strategic, and purposeful. His long-range effort that nearly caught Ederson off guard revealed a player confident to take risks on a global stage.”

He added,

“His assist to Cassius Mailula showed his vision and unselfish play. The way he flattened Tijjani Reijnders was a clear sign of his determination to dominate the midfield.”

A new leaf at Wydad: What has changed?

Since joining Wydad Athletic Club, many have wondered how Lorch would adapt to a new environment and tactical demands.

Biyela explained,

“What’s different now is Lorch’s tactical discipline. He’s more aware of his positioning and conserving energy for key moments, which is vital in a demanding tournament like this.”

He continued,

“The decision by the coach to sub him off early against City was not about his performance but managing his fitness. This is a player who’s learning to balance flair with stamina, ensuring he peaks at the right moments.”

The road ahead: Lorch’s role in Wydad’s campaign

Looking forward, Biyela was optimistic.

“If he stays injury-free, Lorch is a pivotal figure for Wydad’s chances against Juventus and Al Ain. His ability to influence games, whether by scoring or creating chances, will be critical.”

He concluded,

“Wydad needs that spark only Lorch can provide. His blend of skill and growing maturity means he’s ready to lead from the front on this world stage.”

Thembinkosi Lorch’s journey at Wydad is clearly on an upward trajectory. As he balances his natural talent with tactical discipline, the world is starting to see a more complete player emerge.

With insights from Mandla Biyela, it’s clear that South Africa’s own is not just shining but evolving , and football fans should watch this space closely.

