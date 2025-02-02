Former Mamelodi Sundowns winger Thembinkosi Lorch has been officially unveiled as a Wydad Athletic player

Lorch joined the Moroccan giants and former coach Rulani Mokwena on loan after spending a year a the PSL champions

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Lorch has made the right move as Mowkena could revive his career

Winger Thembinkosi Lorch has officially been unveiled as a Wydad Athletic player after leaving PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns on loan.

The winger penned a six-month loan with the Moroccan giants and will be reunited with former coach Rulani Mokwena.

Thembinkosi Lorch has left Mamelodi Sundowns to join Wydad Athletic on loan. Image: Thembinkosi_lorch_3.

Source: Instagram

Lorch has struggled to establish himself at Sundowns since joining the side in January 2024 and was linked to a club in Saudi Arabia before moving to Morocco.

Thembinkosi Lorch joins Wydad Athletic

Watch Lorch being unveiled as a Wydad player in the video below:

Ahead of his unveiling, Lorch was seen travelling to Morocco and was pictured with new teammate and former Sundowns player Cassius Mailula.

Besides Mailula, Lorch will have another familiar face in coach Mokwena who brought the player to Sundowsn in January 2024.

Mokwena and Lorch shared a great relationship since the pair first got together at Pirates, where the coach served as an assistant before becoming a league champion at Sundowns.

Lorch met with Wydad officials upon his arrival at the club, according to the tweet below:

Lorch and Mokwena have reunited in Morocco

Since taking over at Wydad, Mokwena endured a slow start before building a relationship with local fans and players.

Wydad, Morocco’s most successful side, are currently fourth in the Botolo Pro League, 13 points behind log leaders RSB Berkane.

Mokwena’s side is also on a three-match winning streak and the coach will be welcomed by the player who was linked with PSL rivals Kaizer Chiefs.

Wydad coach Rulani Mokwena has been reunited with winger Thembinkosi Lorch. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Fans back Lorch’s move to Wydad

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Lorch has made the right move as they believe his friend and former coach Mokwena could bring out the best of the talented winger.

Shotarh Mdlalose hopes for the best:

“All the best Nyoso.”

Vini Jn wants Wydad to join Wydad permanently:

“Congratulations Nyoso, I hope Wydad can make it permanent at the end of this loan contract. I suppose you are elated to reunite with your manager for the second time.”

Mohau Mofokeng backs the move:

“This is a great opportunity to revive his career. Rulani and Mailula will help him settle.”

Catherine Khumalo is not a fan:

“Very overrated. The man acted like he was a Teko Modise or a Themba Zwane while he was just mad average.”

PapaBotlhale Phenyo Maimela says Mowkena will help Lorch:

“At least under PEP Lite he is guaranteed game time.”

Esii Sihle says Mokwena saved Lorch’s career:

“This guy owes Rulani his life. He just saved his career.”

Saga Musiq is happy Lorch did not go to Chiefs:

“Career saved. Otherwise, we're happy he didn't go to Chiefs.”

Jack Lamarr does not rate Lorch:

“I hope they know that this is a social media person, not a footballer. If you don't believe me, watch how many games he'll play in the next four to five months. Sundowns did good by getting rid of him, hopefully, Wydad can sign him permanently.”

Jakes Yung says Lroch deserves a chance:

“Good for him, he deserves some game time. He's a good player after all.”

Nomfundo Ndlel admires Lorch:

“All the best Lorch. The best player in Africa; even better than Themba Zwane.”

Relebohile Mofokeng admries Thembinkosi Lorch

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng showed he has respect for Thembinkosi Lorch by displaying his shin guards that have a picture of the winger.

Mofokeng’s customised shin guards have a picture of him and Lorch celebrating in Orlando Pirates kit to show his respect for the former PSL Player of the Year.

