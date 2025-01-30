Bafana Bafana Star Leaves Mamelodi Sundowns, Joins PSL Rivals, SA Celebrates Him

A Bafana Bafana star has left Mamelodi Sundowns for Premier Soccer League rivals on a season-long loan

The South African international struggled for playing time at the Tshwane giants since last season but won nine trophies during his time with the club

The 30-year-old forward was celebrated by SA fans after leaving the Brazilians for another club in the Betway Premiership

South African international Lebohang Maboe has left Mamelodi Sundowns for a move to another Premier Soccer League side.

The Bafana Bafana forward has been with the Brazilians for six and a half years since joining them from Maritzburg United in 2018. He won nine titles with the Brazilians, which includes six South African top division trophies and the recently won African Football League.

The 30-year-old scored 23 goals and registered 20 assists in almost 200 appearances for the Tshwane giants.

Maboe leaves Sundowns for PSL rivals

SuperSport United have confirmed the signing of Maboe from Mamelodi Sundowns on loan for the rest of the season, with the report not giving details if there's an option to make the move permanent in the contract.

SuperSpoort released an official statement on their handle on X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce the signing of Maboe from their city rivals on Thursday afternoon.

"SuperSport United FC is pleased to confirm the signing of midfielder Lebohang Maboe from Mamelodi Sundowns (Loan) until the end of the season," the club stated.

Source: Briefly News