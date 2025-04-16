Khama Billiat's mansion in Zimbabwe is estimated to be worth up to R7.5 million, located in the affluent Arlington Estate near Harare

The double-storey home features luxury details such as an open-plan layout, chandelier lighting, a private football pitch, and a swimming pool

Billiat also owns a high-end car collection, including a Rolls-Royce, Range Rover Lumma, and multiple BMW models, worth several million rands

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns star Khama Billiat has given fans a rare glimpse into his luxurious lifestyle. A recent X post showcased parts of his stunning home in Zimbabwe, once again putting the footballer in the spotlight.

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat has given fans a rare glimpse into his luxurious lifestyle. Image: @Scotland FC

Source: Facebook

Khama Billiat’s house in Arlington Estate stuns fans

The footballer shared a short video on X , offering a look inside his double-storey mansion located in Arlington Estate, an upmarket suburb roughly 15 kilometres from Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare. The property quickly went viral, with social media users praising its modern features and elegant design.

While the exact value of the mansion hasn’t been disclosed, similar high-end homes in Arlington Estate are typically valued between US$250,000 and US$400,000. That places the estimated worth of Khama Billiat’s home at around R4.7 million to R7.5 million, depending on custom finishes and extras.

A modern masterpiece with luxurious details

Billiat’s house is designed with an open-plan layout that flows seamlessly from a sleek kitchen to a spacious lounge and dining area. The interiors are brought to life with tall, light-flooding windows and striking chandeliers that hang from lofty ceilings. The aesthetic is both modern and warm — a perfect fit for a man who has spent years playing at the highest level of African football.

Impressive amenities fit for a star

The home reportedly includes a full-sized swimming pool, a playing ground, and even an artificial football pitch where the midfielder occasionally hosts friendly five-a-side matches with friends. These features add to the grandeur of the estate and speak volumes about Billiat’s love for the game, even off the pitch.

Whether he’s relaxing or entertaining, the space is clearly built for both comfort and style.

Khama Billiat’s taste for luxury

Aside from his impressive home, Billiat’s car collection also turns heads. Known for his flair on and off the field, he reportedly owns several luxury vehicles, including: A Rolls-Royce worth approximately R3.8 million A Range Rover Lumma CLR RS valued at around R2.5 million A BMW 650i A BMW 2 Series A sleek white BMW hatchback

Together, his cars easily total several million rands, further solidifying his status as one of Zimbabwe’s most successful footballers of the modern era.

Aside from his impressive home, Billiat’s car collection also turns heads. Image: @KhamaBilliat

Source: Instagram

Bobby Motaung’s lifestyle: R3.9 million home

Briefly News previously reported that Bobby Motaung, son of Kaizer Chiefs founder Kaizer Motaung, owns a luxurious home in Johannesburg’s prestigious Houghton Estate, bought in 2005 for R3.9 million.

Known for his low-profile lifestyle, the longtime Kaizer Chiefs executive has been spotted driving high-end vehicles like a Bentley Continental GT and BMW M5, reflecting his stature in South African football and business.

His home and car choices highlight a life of quiet success, stability, and legacy.

Source: Briefly News