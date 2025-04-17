The media personality and ex-wife of Kaizer Chiefs legend Reneilwe Letsholonyane went viral after sharing photos next to a R4.6 million Mercedes-Benz G 580 EQ Edition One

The high-end vehicle, showcased at a Mercedes-Benz event, is a fully electric version of the iconic G-Class, boasting a top speed of 180 km/h and acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 4.7 seconds

Maboi, known for her love of luxury cars, previously made headlines for flaunting a Jaguar F-Type, reinforcing her image as a stylish and unapologetic petrolhead

Media personality and sports anchor Mpho Maboi has once again grabbed the spotlight — this time for posing next to a luxury vehicle worth millions.

The ex-wife of Kaizer Chiefs legend Reneilwe Letsholonyane was recently spotted with a sleek Mercedes-Benz G 580 EQ Edition One, causing a stir across social media.

Letsholonyane’s former partner goes viral

Photos of Maboi standing beside the high-performance SUV went viral shortly after being posted, racking up thousands of likes and comments. The Mercedes-Benz G 580 EQ Edition One — a fully electric version of the iconic G-Class — carries a base price tag of R4.6 million.

The images were taken at a recent Mercedes-Benz promotional event, where several South African celebrities, including Grammy-winner Zakes Bantwini, were invited to experience the car’s luxury features and electric power.

Specs behind the glamour

The G 580 EQ Edition One combines timeless G-Class design with electric innovation. It has a top speed of 180 km/h and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.7 seconds. Its WLTP-rated range stands at an impressive 473 km, making it both stylish and sustainable.

Not Maboi first viral car moment

Maboi, a known petrolhead, is no stranger to attention when it comes to cars. Last year, she made headlines after flaunting a Jaguar F-Type worth over R2.5 million. Her Instagram often showcases her love for speed and sleek design, winning admiration from motoring fans. Yet, the timing of her posts hasn’t always gone unnoticed. When the Jaguar pictures emerged, her ex-husband Reneilwe Letsholonyane was reportedly facing financial troubles, including a debt of R1 million — prompting speculation about the intention behind the flex.

Unapologetically stylish

Despite whispers of shade or subtle jabs, Maboi has remained focused on her brand and career. As a respected figure in sports media, she continues to build her legacy — this time with horsepower and flair.

