MaWhoo recently flaunted another designer handbag. The star is among the many South African celebrities who love rocking expensive designer outfits.

MaWhoo flaunts R179K LV bag

MaWhoo is levelling up, and we love to see it. The Amapiano star is proof that hard work pays off. She turned heads when she was spotted rocking an LV Speedy P9 Bandouliere 25 Autres Cuirs Monogram, which costs $ 9,300. Take a look at the picture below:

Fans react to MaWhoo's pricey bag

Social media users seemed unimpressed by MaWhoo's pricey handbag. Many joked that the designer bag was made in China after the recent revelation by Chinese manufacturers on TikTok.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"Ever since the Chinese told us the truth, we no longer look at these things the same way."

@EmmiieTLO wrote:

"Oksalayo, it's Made in China. I wonder how much there by Temu 😅🤣"

@TheGBrown1 added:

"Maybe she bought it straight from the factory, which is more cheaper than that price."

@DavidMogashoa commented:

"The Chinese told us these things don’t cost that much."

@Afr1kan_Child wrote:

"How much do SA artists make for them to afford such a lifestyle? And always dying broke."

@LimpopoLadyy said:

"They better start showing off their house properties, not all these cheap Chinese products resold at an expensive price by Europeans."

A look at MaWhoo's success in the past years

MaWhoo is undoubtedly one of the fastest rising musicians in South Africa. The Amapiano star, who also tried the Maskanda genre, has been splurging on expensive items. The Gucci hitmaker made headlines when she bought her third Mercedes-Benz in July 2024. She shared a video showcasing her V300d, which is popularly known as the Big Body Benz.

2024 was a good year for the musician, who was booked and busy. She even shared a video of the money she received from her fans. That's not all, MaWhoo also became a first-time homeowner in 2024. She shared a glimpse of her mansion online and wrote:

"Isaiah 60:22 . Life lately. I still can’t believe that I’m a homeowner!"

MaWhoo also allegedly received another Mercedes-Benz from her rumoured boyfriend, Hlubi Nkosi, in 2023.

