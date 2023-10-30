Controversial South African businessman Hlubi Nkosi has faced mixed reactions on social media after purchasing a new Bentley for himself and allegedly gifting a Mercedes-Benz to his rumoured girlfriend, Mawhoo

The lavish spending triggered accusations of being a deadbeat father, as Nkosi is criticized for neglecting his two children with reality TV star and musician Londie London

Many commenters expressed their disapproval, highlighting concerns about the source of Nkosi's wealth and his treatment of women while emphasizing the importance of his responsibilities towards his children

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africans on social media have shared mixed reactions after the reports that controversial businessman Hlubi Nkosi bought a brand new Bentley for himself and allegedly bought a Mercedes-Benz for his rumoured girlfriend Mawhoo.

Londie London’s baby daddy Hlubi Nkosi has been accused of being a deadbeat father. Image: @MDNNnewss

Source: Twitter

Hlubi Nkosi blasted for buying lux cars while neglecting his children

Londie London's baby daddy Hlubi Nkosi thought he was flexing on the timeline when he shared videos of his brand-new Bentley. The businessman who also gifted his rumoured bae a brand new whip sparked deadbeat accusations with the post.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter by @sanelenkosix shows Hlubi Nkosi celebrating the new car with his friends. The post also shows popular star Mahwoo posing next to a Mercedes Benz, alleging that it was a gift from Nkosi. The post read:

"Hlubi Nkosi just purchased a Bentley for himself & a Mercedes Benz for his girlfriend Mawhoo."

Mzansi reacts to Hlubi Nkosi's lavish spending

The posts sparked comments about Hlubi Nkosi living a lavish life while neglecting his two children with reality TV star and musician Londie London. Many tagged the businessman as a deadbeat father and told him to step up and do the right thing for his children.

@Beloved_Ekasi

'The sad part is that we are all aware that the money is ill-gotten."

@Crys_Mayere added;

"I'd rather drive a city golf than be involved in this mess. This guy treats women horribly and he isn't a good dad yet people think he is the man."

@nokie555 wrote:

"These pictures will do goo in maintenance court, he must keep them coming. I hope Londie is saving them."

SA reacts to spicy video of Londie London and her man after alleged breakup: "Money has power"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that our girl Londie London is proving the haters wrong with each social media post. After it was alleged that her new boyfriend Mabonga broke up with her, Londie saw it fit to show off their blossoming love on Instagram Live.

But it looks like her response backfired because netizens are not impressed with her, saying she's in the relationship for money and security.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News