Halala, looks like Londie London and her man are living their best lives

The couple was rumoured to be separated but now appear to be closer than ever after going on Instagram live all lovey-dovey on vacation

Mzansi gave their opinion on the couple's relationship where some claimed Londie was with Mabonga for his money

Mzansi is unimpressed with Londie London after she and her man Mabonga went on Instagram live half-naked and riled up netizens. Images: londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

Our girl Londie London is proving the haters wrong with each social media post. After it was alleged that her new boyfriend Mabonga broke up with her, Londie saw it fit to show off their blossoming love on Instagram Live.

But it looks like her response backfired because netizens are not impressed with her, saying she's in the relationship for money and security.

Mzansi weighs in on Londie London's video

One thing about social media users, they'll use every opportunity to hate. Just last week, social media judged Londie London after it was alleged that her man dumped her and took back the BMW X6 he bought her.

Now that it's confirmed that they're still together, netizens are up in arms and hinting that she's a gold digger:

"RoninDexx said:

"Gents, don't listen to Kels and his "eat healthy and go to gym". Just get money!!!!!"

IndodaTumelo responded:

"This is sad, none of these men are marrying her."

tumifuego commented:

"Women dont care about your six packs or connecting beards. they care about your racks (money) and connections."

Deee___ posted:

"Lol had to prove the haters wrong!"

AkanimiltonM added:

"Money have power yerrr!"

I_am_Bucie asked:

"Why is a mother of two acting like this on live? This hun hai mani."

mosadiwahaaland said:

"Her constant need to prove herself to us."

Londie London shows off her man

Londie London has no time for the trolls because she's living her best life with her boo, Mabonga. The lovebirds are on vacation and Londie is keeping social media updated after they said her man dumped her.

She recently posted an Instagram story with Mabonga, her first confirmation that they are still together. Now she decided to take it up a notch by going live on Instagram with her man to ridicule all the breakup rumours.

Londie showed off her snatched body in a teenie tiny bathing suit after a swim with her boo, you can watch the video here.

Source: Briefly News