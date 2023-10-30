Looks like Londie London and her man Mabonga didn't call it quits after all

The couple had allegedly broken up and the news caused a stir on social media after it was reported that her man had taken back his cars

Londie put the rumours to bed and posted a video with Mabonga on vacation, shutting the trolls right up

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Londie London seemingly responded to the rumours about her and Mabonga splitting up, with an Instagram video of them together. Images: londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

Londie London and her man Mabonga are living their best life on vacation away from the hate and negativity of social media. The couple was rumoured to have broken up, with online users alleging that Mabonga took back the cars he gifted the singer.

In an Instagram story, Londie showed off a video with her man on vacation, amply ending the rumours of their break-up.

Londie London ends break-up rumours

Chesa! Londie London gave spicy netizens another reason to talk about her. The singer has been the topic of conversation after it was alleged that she and her new boyfriend Mabonga broke up.

PAY ATTENTION:

Adding to these rumours, online users also claimed that Mabonga also took back the cars he had gifted Londie, including the luxurious BMW X6.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Themba singer seemingly ended the rumours when she posted a boomerang with Mabonga going out for a swim:

"Night swim."

Mzansi weighs in on Londie London break up

As usual, online users gave their thoughts on Londie London and Mabonga's alleged break-up, with some believing the rumours:

NubianSen said:

"I was called names when I said I hope it’s on her name this time."

liwetweets responded:

"The tragedy of this lifestyle is you have to find another rich man to maintain it."

lannisomething commented:

"HE IS SUCH A LOSER FOR TAKING THOSE CARS BACK!"

Other users defended Londie and brought up her conversation on Podcast and Chill where she said the cars are in her name:

_reabetswe_ asked:

"Hawu kodwa? Didn’t she say the cars are in her name?"

Mzansi criticises Londie London's performance

In more Londie London updates, Briefly News caught online reactions to the singer's recent performance that left online users unimpressed.

The mother of two hasn't done shows in a while and seems to have lost the spark, and netizens didn't hold back with their shameful comments.

Tino Chinyani and Simz Ngema were also captured performing for a crowd and found themselves at the mercy of social media trolls.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News