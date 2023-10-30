A woman turned off the TV during a thrilling Rugby World Cup match while the Springboks were playing

The funny moment happened right at the end of the game, surprising her family, who were glued to the screen

This video has been trending on TikTok, with everyone in Mzansi laughing at the reaction of the woman's family

A woman shared a video of her switching off a tv while her family watched a rugby match. Images: @reabetswe._k

Source: TikTok

In a side-splitting turn of events, a woman is trending on TikTok as she interrupted her family's riveting Springboks rugby match by abruptly turning off the TV.

Woman turns the TV off

The incident occurred right towards the end of the game and had the entire Mzansi left in stitches. The video, which has taken the internet by storm, shows TikTok user @reabetswe._k switching off the television while her family members are near the TV, engrossed in the nail-biting rugby action. In the video posted, she shows how she hit the power button, instantly blanking out the screen.

The reactions from her family are nothing short of priceless. Shocked faces turn around as everyone looks for the remote to switch the TV back on. The video quickly made its way to TikTok, where it garnered thousands of likes, comments, and shares in hours.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shook by TikTok video

People throughout South Africa could not believe the young hun did that to her family, while others loved their reaction.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@theee.thorr__ commented:

"For the fact his wearing a kaizer t-shirt mtsheleni angaphinde aligqoke."

@kea_motsoane joked:

"I don't blame you shame that kaizer chiefs t shirt was gonna make us loss for sure."

@Gladys Ndlovu said:

"That was a serious turn of disbelief."

@Samke Nomcebo Msani joked:

"Do you still have a place to stay. I'm worried about you."

@Swati_Caramel laughed:

"Our parents deserve better kids xem."

Source: Briefly News