Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has made 11 changes to the squad for the second Test in Gqeberha

The Boks will have three debutants, a new captain will lead the troops against the Italians, and several players are returning from injury

South Africans have shared mixed reactions regarding the changes and the new look side

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has made bold calls to his squad and made eleven wholesale changes to the side to face Italy for the second Test in Gqeberha over the weekend. The Boks had an underwhelming performance last week, even though they won 42-24 against the Azzurri.

There will be a new captain, as the Boks will still go into action without regular skipper Siya Kolisi, who is still out due to a neck injury. Jesse Kriel will relinquish the armband to Boks lock Salmaan Moerat.

Which players will make their debut?

Only four players who featured last weekend have been retained, and there will be three debutants for the game. Cobus Wiese, utility back Ethan Hooker, and tighthead prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye will make their debut.

Who is back from injury?

Veteran winger Makazole Mapimpi will make a return from a hamstring injury and play what will be his 100th Test match. Also making a return to the team is the 2024 World Rugby Player of the Year, Pieter-Steph du Toit, who hasn’t played since November, while Van Staden retains the starting number six jumper.

What did Erasmus say about the changes?

Erasmus said that they had an honest and thorough analysis of last week's game and have identified areas of improvement.

“What makes this squad particularly exciting is that many of them have done the job for us before on the biggest stage, while Edwill has been knocking on the door since making his debut last season, and other players such as Asenathi, Cobus, and Ethan have made a fantastic impression on us both at their franchises and at training, and they certainly deserve this opportunity.”

What did South Africans say about the squad?

@X_G0D

"Why is Moerat there again? I think Malcom Marx must come off the bench. I always feel he has the biggest impact coming off the bench. I am happy to see Andre having another go, and I am surprised that Evan Roos is there. Also excited for Canaan and Grant Williams at 9"

@KylesMicroBlog

"That backline will rip any team apart"

@CherokeePR

"The beginning of the END for Bongi?"

@Anthony93696298

"Let's hope this is Willie's last match now that he has achieved his 100th cap and he can go away quietly"

@Clibo01

"Libbok🗣️🗣️ 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

@StatBoy_Steven

"2 hookers on the bench is wild"

The match kicks off at 1710,South African time at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium and will be live on SABC 2 and also on Supersport.

