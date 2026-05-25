Rondebosch Boys’ High School lock Sebastian Vermeulen has secured his first step into professional rugby

The 18-year-old will join the Durban-based academy programme on a two-year development pathway while continuing his education

The towering teenager, who has attracted widespread attention for his size and rapid rise through school rugby ranks, is set to relocate in 2027

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The 18-year-old Rondebosch Boys’ High lock Sebastian Vermeulen, who has drawn attention for his towering frame, has reportedly signed his first professional rugby contract.

Schoolboy rugby giant Sebastian Vermuelen standing with the Springboks star RG Synman. Image:@champagnerugby

Source: Instagram

According to News24, Vermeulen is set to join the Sharks on a two-year development deal, where he will be based at the Sharks Academy as part of a high-performance programme.

The young forward, who has even made senior Springboks such as Eben Etzebeth appear small with his 2.06m frame and 140kg build, is expected to relocate to Durban in January 2027 from his Cape Town base.

Sebastian Vermeulen's mother confirms the move

Vermeulen’s mother, Lindsey, said the family took time to consider the move carefully before agreeing, stressing that they wanted him to fully understand the responsibility involved rather than rush the decision. She added that relocating would be a major adjustment and required proper planning to ensure he is ready for the transition.

She further noted that joining a professional environment has long been a goal for him and that he is excited about taking the next step in his rugby journey.

The Sharks' setup will also support his academic progress while he develops within their high-performance structure.

Vermeulen himself said he is grateful for the opportunity, describing it as a significant moment in his career and adding that he intends to give it his full commitment. He also attracted attention during an Easter rugby festival because of his size and presence on the field.

He has previously spoken about wanting to balance sport and education, saying he is interested in studying architecture while pursuing rugby and keeping his long-term options open.

Despite growing attention around his physical attributes and early talk of higher honours, Vermeulen is still at the beginning of his rugby journey. His introduction to the sport came relatively late after a friend invited him to join Hamilton's RFC.

He has described starting from scratch, beginning at the U14C level at Rondebosch Boys’ High before working his way through the ranks as his development progressed.

Rondebosch Boys’ High School young star Sebastian Vermuelen is set to join the Sharks. Image:@champagnerugby

Source: Instagram

Early rugby journey and academic ambitions

“I would like to study architecture, but would like to take the rugby further,” he told Nova News. “I’m keeping my options open.”

“I had a friend who played for Hamilton’s. He decided to bring me along one day; ever since then, I have been playing. I started from the bottom, I played U14C at Rondebosch and worked my way up,” he said.

Ex-Junior Bok secures 3-year deal

Briefly News previously reported that Benetton have secured the services of Sharks fly-half Jean Smith on a three-year contract ahead of the new United Rugby Championship season, bringing the 22-year-old back to familiar surroundings in Treviso.

He previously came through the Benetton academy system while his father, Franco Smith, was based in northern Italy

Source: Briefly News