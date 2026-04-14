A wave of towering young rugby forwards has captured attention in South Africa, with teenagers drawing comparisons to some of the game’s most physically dominant Springboks

Sebastian Vermeulen has emerged as the standout name after going viral at a major Easter festival

Alongside him, several established professional locks show how deep South Africa’s production line is

South African rugby fans are in awe of the size of schoolboy rugby stars who have gone viral in recent weeks because of their towering stature, which has given some Springbok physical powerhouses like Eben Etzebeth and RG Snyman a good run for their money.

Sebastian Vermuelen took social media by storm with his towering size. Image:@sebastianvermuelen

Source: Facebook

Sebastian Vermeulen sent tongues wagging with his stature during an Easter rugby festival. The 18-year-old from Rondebosch Boys’ High School is heavily built, and his giant size caught the eyes of fans worldwide at the Pretoria Boys' High 125th Anniversary Easter Rugby Festival last weekend. His height is an incredible 6ft 9in (2.06m), and he tips the scales at a colossal 22 stone (140kg).

Now there is more from where that came from, as there are four more South African young stars who are giants in terms of stature and size and can match Etzebeth and Snyman man for man.

4 young rugby stars who are giants

Jason Jenkins, who plays for the Sharks, is one of the most experienced modern South African locks. His height is 2.03m, and his weight is 124kg. He came through the junior ranks, having graduated from the Junior Springboks (South Africa U20). He has built a strong reputation as a physical enforcer in the tight exchanges, with experience across Japan, Ireland, and South African rugby.

See the pictures below:

Then there is JD Schickerling (Stormers), a long-standing Stormers lock known for consistency and work rate. His height is 2.03m, and his weight is approximately 119kg. He also came through the junior ranks, having been part of the South Africa Schools and U20 representative setup. He has also been part of the Stormers’ core forward pack for years, valued for lineout reliability and physical presence.

Browse the pictures below:

Reinhard Nothnagel (Lions) is a powerful Lions forward who brings aggression and stamina. His height is 2.02m, and his weight is approximately 117kg. He is a South African Schools A and South African U20 product. Nothnagel is known for his relentless engine in the Lions pack, often playing long minutes in high-intensity matches.

Ruan Vermaak (Bulls, with Lions experience) is one of the most versatile modern South African locks. His height is approximately 2.01m, and his weight is around 120kg. He also came through the South African schools system and the U20 setup.

As seen in the post below:

Springbok pathway and emerging talent pipeline

With the way Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus incorporates young blood into the Springbok setup, it may be only a few years before fans see these giants donning the green and gold of South Africa on the international stage. Erasmus, in February 2026, included 11 uncapped players in the Springbok alignment camp squad.

The group of 11 uncapped players included forwards Kai Prat, Emmanuel Tshituka, Siphosethu Mnebelele, Paul de Villiers, and Riley Norton, who captained the Under-20 team that won the Junior Championships in 2025.

Reinhard Nothnagel is one of the physically imposing young South African rugby stars. Image:reinhardnothnagel

Source: Instagram

Ex-Junior Bok secures 3-year deal

Briefly News previously reported that Benetton have secured the services of Sharks fly-half Jean Smith on a three-year contract ahead of the new United Rugby Championship season, bringing the 22-year-old back to familiar surroundings in Treviso.

He previously came through the Benetton academy system while his father, Franco Smith, was based in northern Italy

Source: Briefly News