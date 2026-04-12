An 18-year-old from Rondebosch Boys High School has gone viral after photos and videos of his massive frame left the rugby world stunned

Sebastian Vermeulen stands at 2.06 metres tall and weighs 140 kilograms, making him taller and heavier than most of the current Springbok squad

The excitement reached new heights when his mother confirmed that Rassie Erasmus himself had reached out to get Sebastian's number

The largest rugby schoolboy and SA rugby players. Images: @CoolStoryBru

Source: Instagram

@CoolStoryBru, a Western Cape entertainment content creator, posted a clip on 10 April 2026 that had rugby fans across South Africa excited. As recently covered by Briefly News, the young man from Rondebosch Boys High School turned heads at the Pretoria Boys High 125th Anniversary Easter Rugby Festival after photos and videos of him went viral. He stands at 206 centimetres tall and weighs 140 kilograms, making him widely regarded as the tallest schoolboy rugby player in the entire world.

To put his size into perspective, he matches the height of Springbok lock RG Snyman and stands almost eye to eye with Eben Etzebeth. When photos of him next to these players surfaced online, the usually towering Boks looked completely ordinary standing beside him. Nobody was ready for Sebastian Vermeulen.

Rassie Erasmus comes calling

The moment that really set social media alight was a message shared by Sebastian's mother to content creator Simon Phillips, who first posted the original video. She wrote:

"Hi Simon, sooo I think your efforts have reached the top. Dr Rassie reached out to get Seb's number."

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus making personal contact with a schoolboy player is not something that happens every day, and South Africa took that as a very promising sign about the young man's future in the game.

Sebastian was interviewed at the festival by Simon Phillips, who could not help but joke that he might be the biggest rugby player in the world. Standing next to the towering teenager, the podcaster barely reached his shoulder.

Watch the Instagram clip here.

SA loves the biggest schoolboy rugby player

Mzansi had a lot of jokes, and even more pride for the young player Instagram user @CoolStoryBru showed:

@langelihle285 said:

"That is the power of biltong right there."

@vusi_black wrote:

"The Rugby World Cup is never leaving RSA. The young generation is coming hot and fast."

@allesisreg_ added:

"We have our own rugby, Haaland."

@taylaalyssa.x said:

"Jirre jissis. Hopefully, the guy can play some decent rugby."

@siphe_yantolo added:

"This one can go against the Hound and the Mountain, the two brothers in Game of Thrones."

@_evachipa said:

"The Boks will be okay for years to come."

@nasreenisrael wrote:

"So excited to watch him play tomorrow and every match this year."

@breeze_sa added:

"Make sure he gets the skills he needs to be a great rugby player."

More on Springboks and SA rugby

Briefly News recently reported on a resurfaced clip of a young Rassie Erasmus in his twenties talking about his future plans.

recently reported on a resurfaced clip of a young Rassie Erasmus in his twenties talking about his future plans. Eben Etzebeth and his wife stepped into a new brand collaboration and the way South Africans reacted to seeing the couple make moves off the field was overwhelmingly positive.

The Springboks are preparing to face the All Blacks in 2026, and the amount top players could earn from the four-Test series has fans and analysts interested.

Source: Briefly News