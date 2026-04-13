The South African music industry is mourning the passing of talented songwriter Melvyn Matthews

Matthews is famously known for co-writing the late Brenda Fassie's hit song, Weekend Special

The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture paid tribute to Matthews on Sunday, 12 April 2026

Brenda Fassie's 'Weekend Special' co-writer Melvyn Matthews has passed away. Images: @HeraldNMB and SABCNews

Source: Twitter

Talented South African songwriter Melvyn Matthews, who was behind Brenda Fassie's iconic hit tack Weekend Special, passed away on Saturday at the age of 67.

Multi-award-winning musician Brenda Fassie previously made headlines when her son Bongani Fassie shared that his famous mother didn't die of natural causes.

Fassie also trended on social media when South African Grammy winner Tyla shared that she was influenced by the Vulindlela singer.

According to media reports, the South African songwriter known as "Mr Weekend Special," died at his home in Nelson Mandela Bay, Eastern Cape province.

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The Department of Sports, Arts & Culture paid tribute to the award-winning writer on its X account on Sunday, 12 April 2026.

"It is with great sadness that I extend my deepest condolences on the passing of Melvyn Matthews, affectionately known as “Mr Weekend Special”," said the department.

The department adds that Matthews also wrote the song Life Is Going On for Brenda Fassie and served as a vocalist of CC Beat, the group that later became Dr Victor and the Rasta Rebels.

The legendary songwriter also recently served as an adjudicator for the latest round of the Mzansi Golden Economy cultural funding programm. Melvyn Matthews' cause of death had not been revealed by his family at the time of publishing this article.

Briefly News will give an update on the musician's memorial and funeral services soon.

South Africans pay tribute to the legendary song writer

Denvor Robertson said:

"Thanks to the press for reaching out to the family. In my humble and honest opinion we should have given credit to this legend when he was still alive. I'm from Schauderville and I saw him going around talking to the people motivating young people, always sharing stories. He would stand right infront of Shoprite and share his life experiences. That's what I liked about this icon. Condolences to the family and may God comfort them in this time."

Yvonne Alice Theron replied:

"Condolences to his family. RIP Melvyn Matthews."

MG Stander reacted:

"My heartfelt condolences to the family and extended family and friends, and all his fans. He is a legend in his own right and leaves a great legacy behind for his children and all of us. Hamba kahle baba," (Go well dad).

Brenda Fassie's 'Weekend Special' songwriter Melvyn Matthews has died. Images: GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Bongani Fassie remembers late mom Brenda Fassie on heavenly birthday: “You’re the megastar”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African reality TV star and musician Bongani Fassie remembered his late mom Brenda Fassie on her heavenly birthday.

The popular singer penned a loving message to his mother Brenda Fassie, saying she embodied the qualities of a megastar.

Fans wished the late singer a happy birthday, and some were in awe over her immense contribution to the arts.

Source: Briefly News