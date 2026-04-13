Legendary Backstage actress Lorcia Cooper recently sparked a conversation on social media for her interview on the 947 radio station with Thando Thabethe

Cooper surprised South Africans on X when she gave award-winning TV producer Mfundin Vundla his flowers

Soapie fans thanked Cooper for her openness and commented on her latest interview

'Paradys' star Lorcia Cooper thanks 'Backstage' producer Mfundi Vundla for her breakout role. Image: BuzzLifeNews

Source: Twitter

Former Scandal! actress Lorcia Cooper recently thanked Generations and Generations: The Legacy creator Mfundi Vundla for giving her a breakout role on eTV's canned telenovela Backstage as Charmaine a few years ago.

The legendary TV producer recently received criticism on social media when he broke his silence about firing the Generations 16 cast members.

Cooper recently opened up about her latest role as Rochelle in SABC2's latest Afrikaans TV show Paradys.

Radio personality Thando Thabethe shared a clip of her interview with Cooper on her X account on 10 April 2026.

In the radio interview, Cooper thanks Generations creator Mfundi Vundla for giving her an opportunity on Backstage a few years ago.

Cooper shares that in the radio interview, she ran into Vundla at a restaurant two months ago and told the producer that she owes him the thanks, the respect, and the honour for how her career has turned out.

"They auditioned dancers all over the country, they then didn't audition in Joburg and when they first called me, I couldn't do they job because I was touring Germany with a contemporary piece and then the line producer and another producer was calling me, eventually they got him on the phone to talk to me and try and convince me to do this job," says the star.

Cooper also reveals that the Backstage casting directors and producers didn't cast a Charmaine, and waited for her.

"So Mr Vundla deserves all the credit for that, and I'm so humbled and so appreciative that I can give him his flowers on a platform like this, especially since he was on your show not so long ago," reveals the former Scandal! actress.

South Africans comment on Cooper's interview

SeanegoLebogang said:

"Thando, it feels so bad and emotional. How can I get this clip? Backstage, yabo (of) Luyanda, Chippa, Katlego Danke, that lady who sings mamosadi wa lla i forgot the name, this lady was very good, believe you me."

@Letlho_ replied:

"Backstage was a great production, I am not sure about Mfundi Vundla."

@_justpholoso reacted:

"Two beautiful ladies in one studio."

@phatdee1 wrote:

"She's amazing. More gigs are coming her way."

@Thendoram1 responded:

"Yoh! Ms Thando, you are looking gorgeous. Jealous down. Lorcia seems to be a lovely human being."

Lorcia Cooper thanks 'Backstage' producer Mfundi Vundla. ImageL TheRealClementM

Source: Twitter

'Generations: The Legacy' Producer Mfundi Vundla says he cheated death multiple times

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that legendary TV producer Mfundi Vundla, who created Generations and Generations: The Legacy, opened up about his near-death experiences.

The former Jozi H and Backstage producer also reveals why he was hospitalised and how he survived his ordeal.

Soapie fans recently commented on Vundla's interview about the fired 16 Generations actors.

Source: Briefly News