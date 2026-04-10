Social media influencer and actress Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson has lifted the lid on starring in the Sun opposite Jesse Suntele

The casting director opens up about landing the role of Mello, and working opposite the Suntele, who plays the role of the Desmond in the film

South Africans and fans of the actress previously commented on her lead role in the comedic film

Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson Discusses her Lead Role in 'Destroying Desmond'

Source: Instagram

Popular South African actress Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson opens up about playing the character of Mello in the comedic film, Destroying Desmond.

Matsunyane-Ferguson previously touched South Africans when she praised her older sister, Momo Matsunyane, on her birthday.

The popular content creator also made headlines in 2025, when she welcomed her second baby and posted his pictures on social media.

The actress and casting director confirmed her role on her Instagram account on 31 March 2026.

"Remember, I shot a film 2 years ago? Well, Sol let the cat out of the bag on @podcastandchillnetwork.🤣 We finally have a first look! Presenting: Destroying Desmond. Coming soon," said the actress.

Matsunyane-Ferguson shared in an interview with Sowetan on Wednesday, 8 April 2026, that she shot the film in 2024, before she had her second baby.

The actress also confirms that she plays the character of Mello, a designer, who was in a relationship with Desmond (played by Jesse Suntele).

Matsunyane-Ferguson adds that in the film, she's one of Desmond's three ex-girlfriends, who was dumped by him because a psychic predicted that he would get rich if he ended his relationships. When the former lovers find out the truth, chaos erupts. Destroying Desmond is similar to the popular American film, John Tucker Must Die.

The content creator also reveals that she loved working opposite former The Queen actor Jesse Suntele, who plays the lead character of Desmond on the show.

"Jesse is like family to me, he's my boy, and a good friend," adds the actress.

Social media users react to the actress's role

Mai_motiang said:

"Yay, finally! I can’t wait!💃🏽💃🏽."

Legendary actress Lorcia1cooper wrote:

"I can’t wait!"

Blaqbee.nyosemnyama replied:

"This is ❤️ exciting."

Infinite67_ said:

"Screaming, finally! 😍😍."

Ohhh_jaden wrote:

"What a cast! 😂😂😂."

Lurdeslaice responded:

"Where is this playing?"

Kgaogelo_monama said:

"Wow, I can’t wait 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾."

Lurdeslaice wrote:

"Whaaaaa?!"

Lungzmini replied:

"@luntumasiza Hamba, player 😂 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾."

Zola_msizi wrote:

"Creatives being creative!🔥🔥👏🏾🥲 Let’s go!"

Former Scandal! star Nolo_seabi reacted:

"Omg! Did he say I thought it was you? 😂😂😂👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Bashimane!," (boys).

Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson Discusses her Lead Role in 'Destroying Desmond'

Source: Instagram

Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson reacts to her father, Neo Matsunyane, getting her age wrong on her birthday

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actress and content creator Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson was shocked when her father, Neo Matsunyane, got her age wrong in his birthday shoutout to her.

The legendary filmmaker, Neo Matsunyane, shared a picture of them in celebration of her special day and said she was 30.

Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson corrected her father, but was not offended by this and said she was 31 years old instead.

Source: Briefly News