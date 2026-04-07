US artist Offset, who was previously married to Cardi B, was involved in a shooting incident on Monday, 6 April 2026

The rapper's representative confirmed to the media that he was hospitalised after being shot in Florida

Social media users commented on the former Migos rapper's shooting this week

American rapper Offset hospitalised after shooting in Florida. Imaes: @XXL and Complex

Source: Twitter

Former Migos rapper Offset, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, trended on social media on Monday, 6 April 2026, when he got shot in Hollywood, Florida.

The musician, who was previously married to award-winning rapper Cardi B, is reportedly hospitalised and is in a stable condition.

Social media channel @redchannel shared on its X account on Tuesday, 7 April 2026, that the rapper had been shot.

TMZ confirms that the the former Migos rapper was shot near a popular casin* in Florida. A representative for the popular musician shared with the publication that Offset was shot near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & C*sin* in Hollywood, Florida.

Seminole Police told TMZ that they are aware of an incident that occurred at a valet area after 7 p.m. on Monday, 6 April 2026, which resulted in an individual getting injured and being transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

The Seminole Police also revealed that two individuals have been detained, and the investigation is ongoing.

The rapper's shooting comes after his bandmate Takeoff was fatally shot in November 2022.

Social media users comment on the rapper's shooting

@comediantwells replied:

"Funny how they try to play with words and minds...." near Florida c*sin* " to make one think it was over gambling...I hope Offset is good."

@popeye_vasquez said:

"Twitter reported it an hour before TMZ. Not near the c*sin*, in the c*sino's valet circle!"

@kaithelobo responded:

"The funniest thing is how no one cares how Lil Tjay is doing, lmfao. He ain’t even worthy to be in this post, I guess."

@kgkentrell wrote:

"This is crazy prayers up to them. I just heard gunshots outside my crib. Prayers go out to them."

@Otownundergrund reacted:

"ATP hire me, y'all be so late I could've given y'all this."

@tomwesleyson said:

"I’m hearing from a source that Offset is stable. Please, God."

@ACMBreaker wrote:

"This has to stop. It's not 1996, and it wasn't warranted then. Prayers for the man."

@kevoskis reacted:

"These rappers got too much opportunities for people who are super rich and should be staying out of trouble."

@moe_captain7 commented:

"It seems the fastest way to die is by being a rapper in America."

@zuckyfuck wrote:

"I don’t believe it until a credible news source reports on it. It’s all AI-generated, and it’s getting out of hand."

Popular rapper Offset was hospitalised after a shooting in Florida, Hollywood. Image: GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Cardi B welcomes her 4th child with Stefon Diggs, fans react: “Somebody must check on Offset”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that American rapper Cardi B gave birth to her fourth child, whom she shares with Stefon Diggs.

The news was excitedly announced on social media by an international news page.

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to the news.

Source: Briefly News