Amapiano artist Kelvin Momo trended on social media on Sunday, 5 April 2026, when Sizwe Dhlomo commented on his canceled gigs

Momo's fans dragged him for missing another booked event and revealed that he should not get booked for any future events

The award-winning music producer released a statement over the weekend to explain why he couldn't make it

Sizwe Dhlomo warns Kelvin Momo about missing gigs. Images: SizweDhlomo

Source: Instagram

Kaya FM radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo responded to award-winning DJ Kelvin Momo's cancelled gig over the weekend.

Kelvin Momo infuriated his fans on Saturday, 4 April 2026, when he reportedly missed an event in Polokwane due to fuel shortages.

The media personality reacted to Momo missing another over the weekend and warned him on his X account on Sunday, 5 April 2026.

"Someone should warn Kelvin Momo. Some promoters don’t play that. It’s a very dangerous game he’s playing. A missed gig is not just about the money you’re paid; people commit millions to their events," said the radio personality.

South Africans drag the DJ

@ArchSA_ wrote:

"I hear you, Mr Dhlomo, and I don’t understand the game…but ayo management that is at fault?"

@kaydimaks said:

"Next time, he will complain that he's not getting booked."

@Pablo012GP responded:

"Sorry, Bra Sizwe, but the ball is in his court. He is busy making his bed; let him sleep on it peacefully. If he thinks he’s an Adult, he should act like one. We will be there."

Social media user @n_makhubele revealed on her X account on Sunday, 5 April 2026, that the DJ missed an event at Pub and Shisanyama over the weekend and released a statement to apologise.

@CassiusMJ094 commented:

"True, I think promoters need to include a clause in the contract when they book him, something like: if you don’t show up, you pay 10x what we paid you. That would make him take this seriously. Otherwise, he might as well step away from gigging, focus on producing bangers, and earn through streams, because even his fans are getting tired of defending him."

@Sandile_Moloi92 replied:

"He should quit the entertainment industry if he feels like he is too important to honour the events he got booked into."

@ilovezizo_ said:

"Eish, I feel for the people in the events business because Kelvin is a crowd puller, so if he cancels, some people might want refunds."

@KobotiThap18944 wrote:

"He is so used to missing gigs now it's the norm for him."

@_DJMosh replied:

"I speak this from experience. Let’s stop booking Kelvin Momo for indoor venues. He doesn’t respect 'small' venues and the fans that go there for him."

Sizwe Dhlomo is unimpressed with Kelvin Momo cancelling another Gig. Image: KelvinMomo

Source: Twitter

Sizwe Dhlomo defends Anele Mdoda amid her hubby's R14 million PPE scandal

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that media personality Sizwe Dhlomo spoke about his friend Anele Mdoda's husband's R14 million PPE scandal over the weekend.

According to media reports, Mdoda's husband and Nomvula Mokonyane’s daughter have been ordered to repay R14 million in the explosive Covid tender scandal.

Social media users commented on Dhlomo's social media posts on Saturday, 4 April 2026.

Source: Briefly News