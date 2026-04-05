Popular reality TV star Londie London made headlines over the weekend when she apologised to influencer Dineo Moloisane

This comes after the Podcast and Chill co-host made fun of Moloisane's appearance on the YouTube channel

South Africans on social media commented on London's video on Sunday, April 2026

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Podcaster Londie London apologises to Dineo Moloisane. Images: LondieLondonOfficial

Source: Instagram

Businesswoman and podcaster Londie London surprised her fans on social media over the weekend when she addressed her mean comments about Dineo Moloisane.

The former Real Housewives of Durban TV star, who recently revealed why she quit acting, received criticism for her views about the influencer.

London also previously trended on social media when she apologised to her former co-star Christall Kay.

The podcaster apologised to Moloisane in a video shared on her Instagram account on Sunday, 5 April 2026.

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In the video, London says, "I just want to address something that has been trending online about me. I made mean comments about someone's appearance; Dineo and I would like to apologise."

The former Real Housewives of Durban TV star also apologised to everyone that she dissapointed with her comments made on the Podcast and Chill Network.

South Africans comment on London's video

@destiny_ndlovu responded:

"Londie London has made a public apology to Dineo. It’s good that she acknowledges her wrongdoing. I hope she stops going to podcasts intoxicated, as it will ruin her image."

@ThandieM_ said:

"Lol, she doesn't mean this even for a split second. She's just doing it not to be canceled."

@she_JD14 wrote:

"Londie likes attention, hey."

@PMbuli76256 replied:

"Shame, man. That’s big of her! I like this. Don’t know what she said, but I forgive her."

@destiny_ndlov reacted:

"She did well by apologising."

@Bizlifestyle4 wrote:

"I actually didn't even know what she sounds like before the podcast. I was always proud of how she pushes in the business, but I was disappointed with how she spoke about other people. Is it the same Dineo she said had a horse face?"

@edwin_16_04 reacted:

"That's a good move apologising. She really needs to protect her image and brand."

@destiny_ndlovu commented:

"She did a good thing."

@modisemoletsane said:

"It’s up to Dineo to accept the apology and heal. Drunk people always tell the truth."

@ka_madesi responded:

"Lol, athi 'someone’s appearance', clearly she still sticks to what she said, the apology is just for making those remarks public."

@destiny_ndlovu replied:

"She saw that we all didn't condone her behaviour."

Dineo Moloisane trends after Londie London apologises to her with a video. Image: DineoMoloisane

Source: Twitter

Londie London announces reality TV show Life With Londie on Mzansi Magic

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former The Real Housewives of Durban reality TV star Londie London bagged her very own reality TV show on Mzansi Magic.

London juggles many talents, from singing to acting and being a businesswoman who co-hosts a podcast.

Mzansi is divided on this, with her fans eagerly waiting for the premiere date, while others anticipate a boring show.

Source: Briefly News