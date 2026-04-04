Popular Big Brother Mzansi reality TV star Neliswa Ngada has opened up about losing Bravo Le Roux

Ngada previously trended on social media when she paid tribute to the rapper after leaving the reality TV show

South Africans and fans of the TV star comforted her on social media on Friday, 3 April 2026

Neliswa discusses Bravo Le Roux's death after 'Big Brother Mzansi'. Images: JabuMcDonald and Bravo Le Roux

Source: Twitter

Popular social media influencer Neliswa Ngada recently reflected on the day she found out her close friend, Bravo Le Roux, had passed away.

Ngada, who was disqualified from the Big Brother Mzansi reality TV show, was still in the house when the Western Cape-born rapper Bravo Le Roux passed away in Switzerland.

Social media user @infoneliswa shared a video on his X account of the former reality TV star reflecting on finding out about Bravo Le Roux in a podcast interview on Friday, 3 April 2026.

The former Big Brother Mzansi star says in the video that she screamed so loudly when she found out that her co-star Dube had come downstairs to check on her.

Ngada also revealed on her X account that Le Roux would be celebrating her wins if he were still alive.

South Africans react to Ngada's interview

@UPhungulwa1546 said:

"This made me so emotional. May God bless Neliswa's heart, yho."

@PhumeleleN63127 responded:

"He was supporting you while you were inside the house. He's very proud of you, Mabhayi."

@yaya_qhakazile commented:

"Oh, Neli. Phephisa bhabha," (I hope you find healing).

@MsParis2uu wrote:

"Eish, you just made me cry."

@Prudence_bonga reacted:

"Oh, mama."

@dontdorh said:

"It still hurts."

@Nosipho1075678 commented:

"My baby."

@Timotheewhite05 replied;

"I am sorry, Neli Neli."

@__Aviwe said:

"I thought @Compaqllow said they were not friends like that. The way this one acts like he knows everything happening in South Africa."

@abongile_zikode reacted:

Sana, I feel what you felt. I really loved uBravo since the first time I heard him back in 2021, right after he released Amandla."

@MsParis2uu responded:

"Oh, baby, he's celebrating with you."

@xoli23403 wrote:

"Ow Ntombi u Ta Bravo."

@xoliiieyyy_ said:

"I’m so sorry, Mama."

@amanda272391 reacted:

"I hope you edit. a lapho ngoba sfuna ivlog ksasa."

@SandiM1809 wrote:

"Eish, askies baby."

@zekewareley replied:

"@neliswa__ngada was disqualified from the #BBMzansiS6 house. Bravo Le Roux, a friend of hers, passed away in January 2026. Oh, wishing her all the strength!"

@Naomi_king1 responded:

"I just knew they would speak about Bravo Le Roux. It happens all the time when an artist passes away, they just suddenly speak about them on the show. It’s so crazy because they literally have no idea bandla and I feel so sorry for Neliswa, man."

Neliswa Ngada is still mourning Bravo Le Roux after 'Big Brother Mzansi'. Images: Jabu McDonald

Source: UGC

RIP Bravo Le Roux: Inside the rapper's last social media post in Switzerland

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the family of popular rapper and businessman, Bravo Le Roux, real name Sinesipho Peter, confirmed his passing.

Peter, who is famously known for his song Makwenkhwe, passed away while reportedly visiting a friend in Switzerland.

Industry colleagues and fans paid tribute to the Khayelitsha-born rapper and producer this week.

Source: Briefly News