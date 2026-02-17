Popular reality TV star Neliswa Ngada honoured her late friend, Bravo Le Roux, after she was kicked out of the Big Brother Mzansi competition

Ngada made headlines on Sunday, 15 February 2026, when she was announced as the first housemate to be disqualified this season

Big Brother Mzansi viewers previously commented on Ngada and Le Roux's friendship on social media

'Big Brother Mzansi's Neliswa Ngada Pays Tribute to Bravo Le Roux

Social media influencer Neliswa Ngada, who was recently disqualified from the Big Brother Mzansi TV show, paid tribute to musician Bravo Le Roux, who died on 22 January 2026.

Ngada, who recently found out about Le Roux's passing, made headlines on Sunday, 15 February 2026, when she got kicked out of the reality TV show.

The family of the Western Cape-born artist Sinesipho Peter, known as Bravo Le Roux, confirmed that he passed away by suicide while in Switzerland.

Ngada took to her Instagram Story on Monday, 16 February 2026, to pay tribute to her friend, Bravo Le Roux.

She wrote: "Long live mnganam," (my friend).

Social media user @@chantiiey1808 shared on her X account on 23 January 2026 that the musician and the reality TV star were friends. Le Roux died while Ngada was still in the Big Brother Mzansi house.

"Neliswa's friend, Bravo Le Roux, passed away...so sad. Neliswa doesn't know. May his soul rest in peace," she wrote.

According to IOL, the reality TV star Ngada often spoke about his influence and support, and viewers of the show saw her singing and dancing to his music. The former Big Brother Mzani star reportedly also shared moments where she expressed how much she missed Le Roux.

Social media users react to Neliswa and Bravo's friendship

@Nyathemashoba said:

"Every year around the Big Brother Mzansi TV show, someone passes away. It's so sad."

@EastSmash66649 commented:

'Is he a friend or just someone who knows each other? I mean, the word 'friend' is deeper."

@Zealot_New wrote:

"She should be released to go mourn him; she will come back next year."

@Londeka1057728 replied:

"May his soul rest in peace."

@bbmzansihouse wrote:

"Oww Bravo Le Roux, may your beautiful soul rest in peace. Neliswa is gonna be so hurt."

@Naomi_king1 responded:

"I just knew they would speak about Bravo Le Roux. It happens all the time when an artist passes away; they just suddenly speak about them on the show. It’s so crazy because they literally have no idea bandla and I feel so sorry for Neliswa, man."

@ntoshfaith replied:

"Neliswa is getting disqualified, and she’s still gonna find out that her friend Bravo Le Roux passed away."

'Big Brother Mzansi' star Neliswa Ngada remembers Bravo Le Roux. Image: Neliswa_Ngada

SA reacts to Bravo Le Roux's funeral service: "Rest in peace Maradona"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that award-winning musician iFani discussed Bravo Le Roux's funeral service on his social media account.

The family of the rapper, Bravo Le Roux, recently trended on social media when they confirmed his cause of death.

Fans of the Western Cape-born artist took to Ifani's social media post to pay tribute to Bravo Le Roux.

