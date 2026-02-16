Popular social media influencer Neliswa Ngada caused a buzz online when a social media user opened up about her character

Ngada was the first reality TV star on Sunday, 15 February 2026, to be removed from Big Brother Mzansi season 6 after assaulting another housemate

Fans of the show and social media users commented on Ngada's reported friend's post about her

Neliswa's Alleged Friend from Varsity Speaks After her Exit from BBMzansi

Content creator and former Big Brother Mzansi star Neliswa Ngada trended on social media on Sunday, 15 February 2026, when her alleged friend from university discussed her personality.

Ngada made headlines over the weekend when she was the first housemate to get disqualified from the reality TV show after her altercation with Que.

Eastern Cape-based businessman Que Nongongo also had social media users talking when he apologised for speaking ill of his housemate Didi Mothobi, who released a statement.

Social media user @sphaka_n shared on his X account on Sunday, 15 February 2026, that he's known Neliswa since varsity.

"I have known Neli since varsity 2012. Absolutely not a violent person and I just wish someone stopped her. Really out of character. However, rules or rules. Actions have consequences," he said.

South Africans react to his post about Neliswa

@CordialCo1 replied:

"Mind you, it was not the 1st time she got violent in the house. Even said Yena she can stab a person and nothing will happen because Sandton police know her by name... But yeah, very sweet when she's not angry and drunk."

@RealMadamCoco responded:

"She loves inheriting beef to the point that she beats up a person on someone else’s behalf.'

@joy_senny wrote:

"My question is, where were her so-called friends? You don't fight violence with violence, that's not right? She would have just cautioned him that these housemates, when drunk, think they are untouchable and realize the product of their actions when sober."

@ReTlaRengMara reacted:

"She’s 31 years old! Varsity is a long time ago. She is totally violent, have you seen how she’s bullied Thandeka and triangulating against her, even though Thandeka has never done anything to her ever!! So you don’t know her! Like stop."

@Thorii_Corner wrote:

"We've watched her mess up someone's bed, threaten people with physical violence on more than one occasion, and actually execute said violence. You knowing someone for years under circumstances that aren't like the house is irrelevant honestly."

@nonny_mayy said:

"Literally what I said was that if Que said all that while she was upstairs, she would still be in the house, but it just so happened that when he said that, she was close to him. And you are right, as sad as it i,s rules are rules."

@Therrour_ZAR responded:

"She got disqualified for violence, which means she's violent."

