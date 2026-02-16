South African reality TV star Neliswa was recently disqualified from BBMzansi for hitting Que

An online user posted a video that showed Neliswa physically hitting her fellow housemate on social media

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to the fight

Fans get to witness Neliswa hitting Que.

Sana, things turned sour at the Big Brother Mzansi Season 6, as Neliswa gets herself into a physical fight with fellow male housemate Que, after his disgusting words towards Didi.

On Sunday, 15 February 2026, the popular reality TV star who made it to one of the most powerful female lists in Africa, got herself disqualified from the BBMzansi house after she was caught hitting Que on Saturday night.

An online user @DoIKnowYourFaDa posted a video of Neliswa getting physical with her fellow housemate on social media, which garnered over 1 million views. This clip left many of the viewers torn; some declared that Ngada did deserve being disqualified from the show, as violence isn't allowed, while others sympathised with her.

Watch the clip below:

SA reacts to Neliswa getting physical with Que

Shortly after the video of the reality TV star hitting Que emerged on social media, many online users couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to Ngada being disqualified and her fight with her fellow housemate. Here's what they had to say below:

@_skambora said:

"She is from Cape Town, not surprised..."

@IlebayeWabadimo wrote:

"That creep deserves more than a lunge. I wish that Neliswa used that mannequin on him. So that he would never forget that day."

@tour_beeh commented:

"To think Que was sleeping, Bravo started this whole provoking him, Que even said not today, Bravo, but they continued. Didi uqhamuke esethuka uQue for absolutely no reason, and everything escalated. This is so wrong."

@skpridebts responded:

"She needs to be disqualified. We can't be GBV warriors when it's women. Men deserve to be protected, too!"

@DeenickJ replied:

"I’m waiting for her to be sent home because had the roles been changed, we all know he would have been gone by now."

@sibongisenihope shared:

"She deserves it, violence doesn't solve anything, and Don now hates for nothing. Take accountability for your actions."

@Deeney___ stated:

"They literally provoked him, yes, he was wrong for saying, 'Didi, this is why you were abused, ' because Didi kept on swearing at him for no reason. They are both wrong, but Didi started it. Being a girls girl means you should also tell the girl when she is wrong instead of condoning."

@SimplyIvy29 said:

"Neliswa, as much as I don't support violence, I stand with you. You stood for all the women who have been abused!! This guy in question was supposed to be beaten more for saying that women who are abused deserved it."

Video of Neliswa hitting Que went viral online.

