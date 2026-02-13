Big Brother Mzansi contestant Neliswa Ngada recently reached her major career milestone

The reality TV star and influencer was one of the South African women who made it to the Forbes 30 Over 30 Under 50 Africa list

Many of her fans and supporters were wowed after finding out about her biggest achievement, as they showered her with love

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Neliswa Ngada made it to one of the Forbes lists in Africa. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Another win for Mzansi, as one of this year's Big Brother Mzansi contestants scored big and reached a fantastic career milestone just like the Amapiano DJ and music producer DBN Gogo.

On Friday, 13 February 2026, an online user @bbmzansihouse excitedly revealed that the 31-year-old reality TV star and influencer, Neliswa Ngada, had also made it to the Forbes 30 Over 30 Under 50 Africa list, alongside the likes of Celetse Ntuli and Dineo Lioma.

Many of her fans and followers were in awe after hearing the news about Ngada's achievement on social media, as she is still inside the Big Brother Mzansi house competing for the grand R2 million prize.

The post reads:

"Neliswa Ngada becomes the first Big Brother Mzansi housemate in history to feature on the @forbesafrica Over 30 Under 50 list in Africa #BBMzansi #forbes #BBMzansiS6."

See the post below:

SA congratulates Neliswa Ngada

Shortly after it was announced that the star made it to one of Africa's most powerful lists on social media, many fans and followers couldn't help but be proud of Ngada's achievement, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@NosiphoMaphum20 said:

"OMG she's big, and you can't tell."

@Somi97493863 wrote:

"@BBMzansi, come see your baby. This one is fit to hold the Miss SA and Miss Universe titles. She'sa good kid, and may she grow."

@emily_pam commented:

"That's my girl...boss moves."

@love_ipeleng mentioned:

"She was 31 years old in 2025, and she celebrated her 31st again in 2026. You think we are from Marabastaad."

@Mapasek76665026 responded:

"Haai Guys! This is my Girl. Boss Babe! Head Girl! She is not your average girl sana! Please don't compare Neliswa with your faves. They are not equal!"

@Oratiwe16 replied:

"My mean girl is very humble and overall a girl who understands what being in your lane and excelling in it means. NELISWA THE BAE. NELISWA OVER EVERYTHING ."

@FranQ_Poet shared:

"Neliswa really doesn't need this show like that. No wonder she's so careless. She's just there for fun, and we have some people thinking she won't have a life if she's evicted."

Fans reacted to Neliswa's career milestone. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Tyla previews new music following Grammy Award win

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the South African multi-award-winning Tyla preparing to release new music.

Coming from winning her second Grammy Award, fans admired the singer's work ethic, with many convinced she was securing another future win.

Source: Briefly News