South African multi-award-winning star Tyla recently previewed her new song after she bagged another Grammy Award

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a video of the star on his social media page

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Tyla's upcoming

Singer Tyla previews her new song.

Well, there's no time to sleep for the internationally acclaimed South African singer and songwriter Tyla, as she recently shared something exciting for her fans and followers on social media.

On Sunday, 8 February 2026, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a video of the 24-year-old star previewing her new song just a week after she bagged herself yet another Grammy award, surpassing the Nigerian superstar, Davido.

The post was captioned:

"Tyla previews her new song, leading to her sophomore album 'A- Pop' set to be released later in 2026."

SA reacts to Tyla previewing her new single

Shortly after the video of the singer previewing her new single went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@ItisSamhere said:

"Whenever Tyla's name is brought up, I really struggle to push myself to like her music under the facade of 'hey, she's South African, so she represents us' - these words just instantly pop up in my head, you know. I feel that way about her music."

@azania1023 wrote:

"Tyla is up there right on the top; she has achieved something many failed to achieve for many years."

@justtnancy_ commented:

"She must keep releasing and step on their necks!"

@Normanbooz responded:

"She didn't even give us the full WWP EP if I remember correctly, and the songs she released were bangers? She's not fully milking out her hits and moments. Chanel is still doing great. She should milk that first before giving us new music."

@vuyo_thabethe replied:

"She’s taking over."

Netizens reacted to Tyla's new single preview.

Somizi defend Tyla from trolls

In February 2026, just after the Water hitmaker won her second Grammy award, she was bullied and dragged on social media by Nigerian tweeps because she had surpassed Davido. However, Somizi Mhlongo didn't like how they were coming for the 24-year-old star, mentioning that they have been making us Africans look like a joke to the whole world as they continuously blasted Tyla.

"I’m gonna speak about this as calmly and as politely as I can. The level of entitlement. The sense of entitlement. Hm? Grammys are not your mother’s jumping castle party. Grammys are not Nigerian music awards. The level of entitlement thinking that only Nigerians who are nominated are qualified to win," he said.

Tyla is featured as the cover star for Vogue China

Tyla continues to rise in the world of fame as Vogue China featured her as the cover star for the January 2026 issue.

In a previous report by Briefly News, South African fans sang Tyla's praises as she looked stunning on the cover of the Vogue China January 2026 issue.

