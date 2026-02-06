South African YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase looked stunning during her trip to Turkey

An online user posted pictures of the star slaying in a foreign country, speculating what she was doing there

Many netizens flooded the comment section, suspecting that Ndamase was there for another cosmetic procedure

Mihlali Ndamase lives it up in Turkey. Image: @mihlalii_n

Once again, the popular YouTuber and content creator Mihlali Ndamase made headlines on social media after her latest international trip, following the scandal involving her alleged stalker.

On Thursday, 4 February 2026, an online user @Saltiesunmasked posted several pictures of the social media influencer who previously spun a Gusheshe, looking all gorgeous in Turkey.

These pictures, however, prompted many netizens on social media to speculate that Ndamase might have gone to Turkey for yet another cosmetic surgery procedure, as she had her teeth done there previously.

The pictures were captioned:

"Mihlali N in Turkey, what do you guys think she’s going to get done this time around? I think she’s fixing the teeth."

See the post below:

SA reacts to Mihlali's Turkey trip

Shortly after the pictures of the influencer being in Turkey went viral on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@kletlape said:

"She better not touch her body."

@Linekela_Simon wrote:

"Probably, I hope she won’t mess with that beautiful body of hers."

@ITweetWat_I_Lyk questioned:

"She’s so certain that she killed this look?"

@RamaphiriMpho commented:

"She'd better not touch her body; what needs fixing is her teeth."

@AbulelaF responded:

"I also think she’s probably fixing her teeth."

@Litha_Lethu11 replied:

"Her mom is on a weight loss journey, so maybe she’s there for her."

@lettymavuso57 mentioned:

"She said she loves them. Maybe she is getting another BBL phela cosmetic surgery is addictive."

Netizens reacted to Mihlali's Turkey trip. Image: @mihlalii_n

Mihlali Ndamase accused Michael of harassing her

The ongoing drama between Mihlali and businessman Michael Brits has been circulating on social media. In January 2026, Brits himself was at the centre of explosive allegations made by the famous influencer, who claimed that he had been stalking and tracking her every move for several months.

"I have personally witnessed him following me. He has appeared at my place of work without reason and shown up in spaces where I am parked or seated as though monitoring my movements. My privacy has been repeatedly violated."

According to Ndamase, Brits' behaviour escalated into "something obsessive and frightening" after she turned down his advances. This apparently led him to follow her wherever she went and even approach her family members.

