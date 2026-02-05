A young doctor couldn't contain her excitement after she met President Cyril Ramaphosa

During their encounter, they shook hands, and the President asked if she was a full doctor

After sharing her employment status with the President, social media users applauded her confidence

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A young doctor fangirled over Cyril Ramaphosa. Images: @_onthatile._.

Source: Instagram

A young medical doctor, Onthatile Moletsane, was all smiles when she met President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was accompanied by the Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi. While meeting South Africa's top leader is impressive, South Africans were more impressed with how Onthatile introduced herself.

Onthatile uploaded her video on 4 February 2026, where she got the ANC politician's attention when she called out to him and informed him that she was Dr Moletsane.

When he asked if she was a full doctor after seeing her in her black scrubs, she responded:

"I'm a full doctor, but I'm unemployed, Sir."

She also captioned her post:

"What a day! I met the President of South Africa today! What an honour! Wow, Jesus, who am I that You are so mindful of me?"

Take a look at the Instagram reel posted on Onthatile's account below:

Interaction with Cyril Ramaphosa intrigues Mzansi

Local members of the online community gathered in the comment section, applauding the doctor's confidence.

Social media users admired the doctor's confidence. Image: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

Source: UGC

@keeeeeaaaaa said in the comments:

"Heroes don’t wear capes; some wear scrubs. Dr Moletsane, you are definitely one of them."

@nnditsheni_n added under the post:

"What a confident queen. Well done, Doctor."

An impressed @mpumemabece stated:

"What a respectful yet assertive manner of engaging! I hope you get paid to do what you are so clearly passionate about. Unemployed but volunteering. This country is so blessed!"

@rey_mal7 asked Onthatile:

"So, did he give you a job?"

3 Other stories about fangirl moments

Source: Briefly News