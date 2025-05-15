Zenande Mfenyane reached out to veteran news anchor Noxolo Grootboom, to ask for feedback regarding a new show she's starring in

She admitted feeling nervous as she waited for Grootboom's review, emphasising that she values her feedback

Fans praised Zenande Mfenyane and said Grootboom would be impressed by her performance, some complimented the actress's looks

You know you’re a legend when a legend in the making is a fan. Beloved actress Zenande Mfenyana left the internet buzzing after fangirling for veteran news anchor Noxolo Grootboom.

Zenande Mfenyane seeks Noxolo Grootboom's blessing

Zenande Mfenyana took to her X account on Wednesday, 14 May, and shared that she texted Grootboom for feedback regarding the new show, Inimba.

The former Generations: The Legacy actress admitted she felt anxious while waiting for Noxolo Grootboom's response and highlighted how important the veteran media icon's opinion is to her. The post read:

“I just sent a text to Mam’Noxolo Grootboom asking her uba what she thinks of our show 'Inimba'…ndavele nda nervous 🥹 her input and opinion will mean so much to me 🤍”

Fans react to Zenande Mfenyane's fangirl moment

In the comments, netizens believed that Noxolo Grootboom’s feedback would be positive. They argued that Grootboom would just be as impressed by Zenande Mfenyana’s portrayal of her role as Thumeka in Inimba as they are. Others gushed over Zenande Mfenyana’s ageless beauty.

Here are some of the comments:

@stoffel_zane said:

“Please share what she thinks, but I know she is as impressed as we all are❤️”

@DumoMelaphi praised:

“You are doing the most in that Thumeka Character ke Sana. The way I love 'Inimba', I don't even see anything wrong, it's way too perfect. Attention to detail, ke Sana, I believe almost everyone relates with the storyline, it is well produced 👌😭❤️❤️🔥🔥.”

@lulunjomi responded:

“She will definitely cheer you right on because ya’ll are KILLING IT💪🎉🎉🎉🎉❤️🔥”

@TembsyMajija responded:

“That's so nice, I hope she has the best to say because niyayenza into yenu🔥🔥”

@MsunuKaTyrone gushed:

“While mesmerised by your acting skills, I can't get over your clean and young face.”

@aphelele_buqwan asked:

“Okay, but can we talk about your clear skin, Madame? 🥹🥹❤️”

Zenande Mfenyana blasts Mzansi's entertainment industry

Meanwhile, Zenande Mfenyana ruffled a few feathers after she blasted the entertainment industry's obsession with social media.

In an interview on Power FM, Mfenyana hinted that social media influencers have taken over the South African acting industry.

The actress said it hurts a lot when someone gets a role just because of their huge social media following, not their talent.

She said that while she is concerned about the trend, she is not sure it will end soon because the entertainment industry is in a social media frenzy, and actors are asked how many followers they have at auditions.

