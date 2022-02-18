'The Queen’s Zenande Mfenyana Shares Advice for Hopeful Parents, SA Moms Relate

The Queen actress Zenande Mfenyana has taken to social media to share some sound advice to people who are planning to have a baby

The former Generations:The Legacy star told her followers that she has spent thousands of her hard-earned money just on baby formula alone since she gave birth

Mzansi peeps, who are mostly new mothers, took to the stunner's timeline to share that they can relate to her story and agreed that it's not cheap to have a baby

The Queen actress Zenande Mfenyana has shared some sound advice for hopeful parents. The stunner, who gave birth a few months back, took to social media to warn those who are planning to have a baby to make sure that they have money.

The former Generations: The Legacy star shared that she has spent a lot of her hard-earned cash buying baby formula for her bundle of joy. She shared that raising a kid requires a lot of cash to make sure that the baby is well-taken care of.

The star, who plays the role of role of Goodness Mabuza on the Mzansi Magic telenovela, wrote on Twitter:

"I just spent 20million on formula. If you’re planning on having a child, make sure neh?"

Peeps, who are mostly mothers to young kids, took to her comment section to share that they can relate to Zenande Mfenyane's story.

@Irischawane said:

"My daughter is 2yrs and 1 month, full of attitude. Refuses to drink Rooibos. Formula and nappies are destroying my pocket."

@nake_stella wrote:

"I'm glad mine didn't like the taste of formula from the word go. Only breast milk... he's 3 now and still doesn't like milk."

@sipokaziMgudlwa commented:

"My plan was to breastfeed until she's at least 2 years but ai my baby is not about that life.. Aluduru ubisi ngeloxesha."

Zenande reacted to @sipokaziMgudlwa:

"That was my plan too, but I ran out of breast milk by 14 months."

@Archibald_phk added:

"Just last week I almost fell to the ground with an increase in price of the formula that I normally buy for my boy and he's only six months."

