All about Happy Simelane: age, husband, net worth, detailed biography

Happy Simelane is a South African businesswoman, author, executive producer, reality TV star and philanthropist. She is widely recognized for starring in Showmax’s hit show, The Mommy Club. Simelane’s on-screen success, career achievements and fascinating life story have always sparked interest in her personal life.

While many reality TV stars struggle to maintain a certain level of relevance, Happy has severally made headlines effortlessly. From an opulent wedding, losing her husband in a tragic accident alongside his side chick after lying about his whereabouts, to rumours of being married again, the author has seen it all. Happy Simelane’s biography takes us on a trip down her life.

Happy Simelane's profile summary

What is Happy Simelane's age?

Happy (aged 35 as of 2024) was born on 1 January 1989 in Vosloorus, Johannesburg, South Africa. While celebrating her 30th birthday, the businesswoman shared her childhood story with the world via an Instagram post that in part read:

I lost my mother at a very young age. My grandmother raised me alongside my two younger brothers. I do not know who my father is.

Simelane’s grandmother sold beer to provide for the family. Due to their humble background, the producer lived off handouts and ate from a school’s feeding program.

Growing up, Happy tried to take her own life several times because of the emotional and verbal abuse she went through, with many ridiculing the fact that her mother died of HIV/AIDS.

Why does Happy Simelane refer to herself as Her Majesty?

Having been raised in a family that lived from hand to mouth, Happy regardless herself in the highest way possible after overcoming the challenges and becoming the powerhouse she is today in the business and media world.

During a 2023 interview with reality TV star Gogo Skhotheni, Simelane revealed why she settled for the Her Majesty moniker, saying:

I am a daughter of the Most High. I am a Queen in my rights. We all need to affirm great things in our lives.

Is Happy Simelane married?

In 2019, Simelane’s dreamy wedding shocked Mzansi to its core after her late husband, Mduduzi Julius Simelane, spent R2 million for the occasion and gifted her a Porsche.

That day, the executive producer rocked a R150,000 dress and was gifted R500,000 by friends. According to News24, Happy once revealed that the colourful event was her dream wedding:

Happiness is something else; you cannot fake it. My wedding was everything I had ever dreamed of.

What happened to Happy Simelane's husband?

Happy Simelane's husband passed away in a car accident alongside his mistress on 14 June 2022. Sadly, the philanthropist had to deal with the loss of her spouse and his betrayal of their marital vows.

Her Majesty started seeing a therapist in a bid to ease the pain and anger. In an interview with Mum & Baby, Simelane opened up about how he dealt with Julius’ death:

After his death, I did not mourn him sufficiently as I travelled the world trying to numb the pain. I have accepted that God removed him from my life for a reason. Although I was happy about the idea of being married to him, he was leading a deceitful life.

Who are Happy Simelane’s children?

The Johannesburg native is the proud mother of three daughters: Tshireletso, Tiisetso and Paris. In 2023, Happy shared her inspirations for her children while speaking to Batswadi:

My dream for my girls is for them to prosper, be hardworking, and stand their ground. I want them to be fearless like their mom and fear only God.

What does Happy Simelane do for a living?

According to Simelane’s LinkedIn profile, her professional journey has been in literature, entertainment, entrepreneurship and giving back. As a reality TV star, she has shared some crucial snippets of her life with a global audience.

Her Majesty’s passion for storytelling led her to become a published author. Happy Simelane’s book, Your Dreams Are Valid, is a masterpiece on self-development, grit and leadership.

In addition, she is the Chief Executive Officer of a private equity company, Her Majesty Projects (Pyt) Ltd. Happy has been serving as a marketing director for the Concorde Group since August 2023.

FAQs

Her Majesty’s celebrity status has constantly put her in the spotlight. Below are some frequently asked questions about the reality TV star:

Who are Happy Simelane's baby daddies?

The motivational speaker welcomed a child with her first baby daddy when she was 19. Happy’s second and last-born daughters were fathered by her late husband, Julius.

Who is Happy Simelane dating?

It is rumoured that Her Majesty is currently dating the father of her first child. However, his identity remains a mystery.

The Mommy Club star, Happy Simelane (age 35), has achieved success in various fields. Despite her poor background and scandalous marriage, her natural talent and zeal sets her apart.

