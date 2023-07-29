Top 20 most expensive Porsche cars ever sold (with prices)

Which are the most expensive Porsche cars ever sold? Porsche is a renowned German automobile manufacturer producing high-performance sports cars, luxury vehicles, and SUVs. The company was founded in 1931 by Ferdinand Porsche and is based in Stuttgart, Germany. Over the years, Porsche has established itself as a symbol of precision engineering, cutting-edge technology, and elegant design.

Porsche has long been synonymous with luxury cars' elegance, performance and exclusivity.

While Porsche cars may carry higher price tags than other vehicles, they offer a unique blend of performance, luxury, and driving enjoyment that appeals to discerning enthusiasts and collectors. The company has been at the pinnacle of sports car pedigree and has released the most expensive Porsche vehicles to the delight of fans.

20 most expensive Porsches ever sold

Porsche has long been synonymous with luxury cars' elegance, performance and exclusivity. Among the countless iconic models the German automaker has released, a select few have achieved the desirability and rarity that sets them apart. Below are Porsche's most expensive cars ever sold.

1. 1970 Porsche 917K - Sold for $14,080,000

The Porsche 917K is one of the most iconic and legendary race cars ever produced by Porsche. The "K" in its name stands for "Kurzheck," which is German for "short tail." It was a variant of the Porsche 917 developed explicitly for the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race.

In 1970, the car achieved its first overall victory at this prestigious endurance event, with drivers Hans Herrmann and Richard Attwood behind the wheel.

2. 1982 Porsche 956 C - $10,120,000

The Porsche 956 C is a highly successful and iconic sports prototype racing car developed by Porsche in the early 1980s. It is a variant of the original Porsche 956, specifically designed for competition in the Group C racing category.

It was designed for the Group C racing category, part of the FIA World Endurance Championship.

3. Porsche 550 Spyder - $6.225 million

The Porsche 550 Spyder is a legendary sports car with a special place in automotive history. Porsche produced it in the 1950s, and is considered one of the company's most iconic and influential models. The 550 Spyder is renowned for its lightweight construction, superb handling, and competitive racing success.

The Porsche 550 Spyder played a crucial role in establishing Porsche's reputation as a manufacturer of high-performance sports cars.

4. 1985 Porsche 959 - $5,945,000

The Porsche 959 is a high-performance sports car produced by Porsche from 1986 to 1993. The Porsche 959 was officially introduced and sold in 1986. However, some pre-production models and prototypes were built in the mid-1980s, which might be the source of the 1985 reference.

Due to its high cost and advanced technology, Porsche only produced a limited number of 959s, making it quite a rare and sought-after car among collectors.

5. 1972 Porsche 917/10 - $5,830,000

The Porsche 917/10, also known as the Porsche 917/10 Spyder, is a remarkable sports prototype race car developed by Porsche in the early 1970s. It was designed to compete in the North American Can-Am (Canadian-American Challenge Cup) racing series, which allowed for innovative and powerful race cars.

Porsche developed the car with the primary goal of winning the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans race.

6. 1998 Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion - $5,665,000

The 1998 Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion is a rare Porsche and high-performance road-legal sports car based on the Porsche 911 GT1 race car. Porsche produced a limited number of these street-legal versions to meet homologation requirements for GT1 racing. It remains an extraordinary piece of automotive history and a dream car for many Porsche enthusiasts and collectors.

Only a few lucky owners have the opportunity to own and drive this exceptional piece of automotive engineering on public roads.

7. 1960 Porsche 718 RS60 Werks - $5,400,000

The Porsche 718 RS60 Werks is a legendary sports car that holds significant historical importance in Porsche's racing heritage. It is a variation of the Porsche 718, designed for competition and sports car racing during the early 1960s. It was designed to be lightweight and agile, making it well-suited for twisting and challenging race tracks.

It performed exceptionally well in endurance races like the Targa Florio and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, where it won in its class.

8. 1955 Porsche 550 RS Spyder - $5,335,000

The Porsche 550 RS Spyder was designed as a purpose-built racing car, and its construction prioritized low weight and excellent aerodynamics. The car featured a tubular space frame chassis, aluminium body panels, and a minimalistic interior, resulting in a curb weight of around 550 kilograms.

Its elegance, simplicity, and racing success have solidified its status as a historic and highly collectable automobile.

9. 1958 Porsche 550A Spyder 5 - $5,170,000

The 550A Spyder was the successor to the Porsche 550 RS Spyder, building upon its predecessor's success and design principles. It was part of Porsche's ongoing commitment to creating lightweight and agile sports cars for racing. The car's power-to-weight ratio and nimble handling characteristics made it highly competitive in sports car racing events.

It was built using a tubular space frame chassis and aluminium body panels, making it a competitive racing car.

10. 1979 Porsche 935 - $4,840,000

The Porsche 935 was built to comply with the Group 5 regulations, which allowed manufacturers to modify production-based cars for racing. The 935's design was heavily modified for aerodynamics and performance to meet specific racing requirements. It won significantly in prestigious events like the 24 Hours of Le Mans, 12 Hours of Sebring, and other international races.

The 935's racing achievements solidified Porsche's reputation as a dominant force in sports car racing.

11. 2007 Porsche RS Spyder - $4,510,000

It was intended to be competitive in endurance races such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans, where LMP2 cars compete for overall victories and class wins. The RS Spyder's chassis and body are constructed from lightweight materials, including carbon fibre and aluminium, to keep the car's weight to a minimum, optimizing performance and fuel efficiency.

The Porsche RS Spyder is a sports prototype race car designed to compete in the LMP2 (Le Mans Prototype 2) category.

12. 1973 Porsche 917/30 - $4,400,000

The 1973 Porsche 917/30 is a highly specialized and legendary sports prototype race car developed by Porsche for the Can-Am (Canadian-American Challenge Cup) racing series. It is one of the most powerful and dominant race cars in motorsport history, known for its incredible performance and record-breaking achievements.

The car remains a symbol of engineering excellence and raw power in motorsport history.

13. 1970 Porsche 917K Interserie Spyder - $3,967,000

The Porsche 917K was developed for competition in the World Sportscar Championship and other international racing events. It featured a distinctive "short tail" body design, which optimized aerodynamics and handling characteristics, particularly on circuits with tight corners and slower-speed sections.

It was designed to meet the homologation requirements of the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile) for the 5-litre sports car category.

14. Type 992 911 Carrera GTS - $3,600,000

The Type 992 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS is a high-performance sports car and a variant of the Porsche 911 (992 generation). The GTS (Gran Turismo Sport) designation signifies a more track-focused and powerful version of the Carrera models.

The Type 992 represents the eighth generation of the iconic Porsche 911, launched in 2019.

15. 1970 Porsche 908/03 Spyder - $3,575,000

The Porsche 908/03 Spyder was designed with lightweight materials and a compact chassis to optimize its performance on challenging race circuits and mountainous terrain. It was powered by a 3.0-litre, flat-eight engine, producing around 370 to 420 horsepower, depending on the specific version and tuning.

Over the years, Porsche has established itself as a symbol of precision engineering, cutting-edge technology, and elegant design.

16. 2018 "Type 993" Porsche 911 Turbo Classic Series - $3,415,000

The Porsche 911's design is characterized by its classic rear-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout, with a distinctive sloping roofline and round headlights. It is renowned for its excellent performance, blending power, handling, and driving dynamics. Its precise steering and balanced weight distribution make driving on both road and track enjoyable.

Its iconic silhouette has remained a hallmark of the model throughout its various generations.

17. 1968 Porsche 911 R - $3,360,000

The 1968 Porsche 911 R is a rare and highly sought-after variant of the classic Porsche 911. It is a lightweight, high-performance sports car designed for racing and rallying. The "R" in its name stands for "Rennsport," which translates to "racing" in German, emphasizing its racing pedigree.

Its iconic silhouette has remained a hallmark of the model throughout its various generations.

18. 1997 Porsche 911 GT1 Evo - $2,946,000

The GT1 Evo is an evolution of the original Porsche 911 GT1, with further enhancements and improvements to make it more competitive on the track. The GT1 Evo was powered by a 3.2-litre twin-turbocharged flat-six engine, producing around 600 to 650 horsepower, depending on the specific version and tuning.

The car's powerful engine and lightweight construction allowed impressive acceleration and high top speeds.

19. 1988 Porsche 959SC By Canepa - $2,920,000

The Porsche 959 is a legendary high-performance sports car produced by Porsche from 1986 to 1993. It is considered one of the most iconic and groundbreaking cars ever built by the German automaker. The 959 was initially developed as a Group B rally car and was later homologated for road use.

Its advanced technology and engineering made it one of the most technologically advanced sports cars of its time.

20. 1961 Porsche 718 RS61 Spyder - $2,750,000

The Porsche 718 RS61 Spyder was designed for competition in sports car racing, particularly in events like the Targa Florio, Nurburgring 1000 km, and other international races. The RS61 Spyder featured a streamlined, aerodynamic body design optimized for racing performance.

The Porsche 718 RS61 Spyder had a successful racing career, particularly in endurance events.

What is the world's most expensive car?

The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is a one-of-a-kind luxury car commissioned by a wealthy couple and unveiled in May 2021. With an estimated price tag of over $28 million, it is the most expensive new car ever sold.

What is the fastest Porsche?

The 911 GT2 RS, based on the 991.2 generation of the Porsche 911, held the title as the fastest and most powerful street-legal Porsche model. The 911 GT2 RS is powered by a 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged flat-six engine, producing an impressive 700 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque.

What is the most expensive Porsche RS?

2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic (Limited Edition). This limited-edition Porsche is considered the most expensive Porsche on the market, with a starting price of around $273,750.

The combination of engineering excellence, brand prestige, limited production, and customization options contribute to Porsche cars' overall value and exclusivity.

What is the most expensive Porsche 911 in the world?

The 1974 Porsche 911 IROC RSR set a new world record for the most expensive Porsche 911 ever sold, with a final price of $2,310,000. The 1974 Porsche 911 IROC RSR is powered by a 3.0-L Flat-6 engine that produces 315 hp and 232 lb-ft of torque.

Is Porsche 911 faster than Bugatti?

The Porsche 911 Turbo S and the Bugatti Chiron are two of the fastest 0-60mph production cars in the world right now. Porsche claims the Turbo S can do 0-60 in 2.6 seconds, while the Chiron can do it in 2.3 seconds.

Regarding speed, the Bugatti is generally faster than the Porsche 911. Bugatti is renowned for its hypercars with extraordinary top speeds and immense power. At the same time, the Porsche 911 is a high-performance sports car known for its exceptional handling, balance, and overall driving experience.

The advanced technology, lightweight materials, and robust engines in Porsche cars contribute to their elevated costs.

Why are Porsche cars expensive?

Porsche cars are generally considered expensive due to several factors contributing to their premium price tags. Here are some key reasons why:

Engineering and Performance

Porsche is renowned for its engineering excellence and commitment to producing high-performance sports cars. Each Porsche model undergoes rigorous research, development, and testing to meet the brand's performance and driving dynamics standards.

Handcrafted and Customizable

Porsche offers a high level of personalization and customization for its cars, allowing customers to tailor their vehicles to their preferences. This level of individualization often involves handcrafted elements and bespoke features, adding to the cost of production.

Limited Production and Exclusivity

Some Porsche models are produced in limited quantities, making them rare and exclusive. The limited availability of specific models increases their desirability and drives up their prices, as demand often exceeds supply.

Brand Prestige and Heritage

Porsche has a rich motorsport heritage and a long-standing reputation for producing high-quality sports cars. The brand's prestige and legacy contribute to the perception of value and justify premium pricing.

High-Quality Materials

Porsche uses premium materials and finishes in its vehicles, both inside and out. Using high-quality materials, from luxurious interiors to high-grade exterior paint and bodywork, adds to the overall cost.

A hard top GT sports car in blue, with alloy wheels.

Research and Development Costs

Porsche invests significantly in research and development to continually innovate and improve its vehicles. The final product's price reflects the costs associated with engineering advancements and implementing cutting-edge technology.

After-Sales Support

Porsche provides excellent customer service, warranty coverage, and after-sales support. Including comprehensive service packages and ongoing support for maintenance and repairs adds to the overall value and cost of ownership.

Brand Image and Resale Value

Porsche cars are known to retain their value well over time, which can positively impact their initial pricing. The brand's strong resale value appeals to buyers and justifies the higher upfront investment.

Above are the 20 most expensive Porsche cars ever sold. These rarest Porsche models combine pure performance potential with cutting-edge technology, all packaged in a design that is often surprisingly easy to live with daily.

Source: Briefly News