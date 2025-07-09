General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi received widespread support after his explosive press conference on Sunday, 6 July 2025

The Xolani Khumalo Foundation and the Gauteng Anti-Crime Units expressed strong support for General Mkhwanazi

Several netizens praised the Xolani Khumalo Foundation and General Mkhwanazi, while some asked how they could join the anti-crime units

Sizok’thola host Xolani Khumalo’s foundation has pledged its support for KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi following his explosive press briefing.

On Sunday, 6 July 2025, General Mkhwanazi stunned Mzansi after accusing Police Minister Senzo Mchunu of having ties to criminal gangs and of interfering in police investigations into politically motivated murders. While South Africans flooded social media with support for General Mkhwanazi, the Xolani Khumalo Foundation has taken things offline.

Xolani Khumalo Foundation rallies behind General Mkhwanazi

Taking to its official X account on Tuesday, 8 July 2025, the Xolani Khumalo Foundation declared that the Gauteng Anti-Crime Units were firmly behind General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Private security companies under the Gauteng Anti-Crime Units banner praised Mkhwanazi for his sterling police work.

“Under Commissioner Mkhwananzi's leadership, the KZN Police Force has made significant strides in reducing crime rates, improving community relations, and enhancing the overall effectiveness of law enforcement efforts. His commitment to integrity, transparency, and accountability sets a positive example for all police officers and inspires confidence in the community,” part of the announcement reads.

The Gauteng Anti-Crime Units pledged to continue supporting General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s crime-fighting efforts.

“Gauteng Anti Crime Units stands in solidarity with Commissioner Mkhwananzi and pledges to continue supporting his efforts to create a safer and more secure environment for all. We are grateful for his exemplary service and leadership, and we look forward to collaborating with him to further strengthen law enforcement and uphold justice in our community,” the announcement further reads.

See the full announcement below:

Netizens react as Xolani Khumalo Foundation backs General Mkhwanazi

In the comments, several netizens applauded the Xolani Khumalo Foundation and the Gauteng Anti-Crime Units for offering their support to General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Others asked how they could become members of the anti-crime units.

@MokwadiMo said:

“Mkhwanazi must be protected at all costs! He is us, and we're him!”

@Ndumiso_Media asked:

“How can we get involved in these units, Mntungwa?”

@SepokoLesilo said:

“I’m proud of you guys. Anything an ordinary citizen can do to assist?”

@PolitianTamed declared:

“This is the first time I can openly say I have a role model since Nelson Mandela. Everything we have been getting were half-cooked leaders, Mkhwanazi is a role model if you don’t have one.”

@fighter23M claimed:

“South Africa can only be protected by private security; SAPS is controlled by drug cartels.”

Xolani Khumalo and General Mkhwanazi's working relationship

Interestingly, Xolani Khumalo and Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi already maintain a crime-fighting partnership.

Briefly News reported that Sizok'thola viewers praised Xolani Khumalo and his crew for partnering with KZN police, especially under General Mkhwanazi's leadership, to crack down on crime.

Fans commended the police in KwaZulu-Natal for working alongside Sizok'thola host Xolani Khumalo to expose drug dealers in the province.

