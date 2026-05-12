Kaya FM radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo has weighed in on Bongani Fassie's recent video online

Fassie trended on social media this week when he danced at a pool party on Tuesday, 12 May 2026

South Africans and fans of the musician responded to Dhlomo's comment this week

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Sizwe Dhlomo Reacts to a Video of Bongani Fassie's Performance: "Shame"

Source: Instagram

Radio and TV personality Sizwe Dhlomo, who recently commented on Mugabe's son, has replied to musician Bongani Fassie's dancing video, which was shared on social media.

The reality TV star and producer previously surprised his fans when he performed on SABC and showed off his dance moves.

The radio personality responded to a video of Fassie on his X account on Tuesday, 12 May 2026. In the video, the rapper is seen dancing at a pool party.

Dhlomo asks his followers on social media if the musician dropped his phone in the pool.

South Africans comment on the video

@ChosenOne_2026 said:

"I remember seeing him on I blew it. He is going through a lot."

@Moshe_Meso responded:

"Ngeke udle intash nge Movite and expect to be normal."

@RealKoenaza wrote:

"For a person his size, he can move."

@MB27ZN reacted:

"At 00:30, it was already bound to drown in water. Fate said better now than later."

@nyawosambane5 replied:

"Lapho I android sekufanele ngalemali ayzama la eyothenga iphone."

@Kabelomauritiuz said:

"Ah, this man! I thought it was a one-off when he performed live on SABC 1. He should consider going to rehab."

@mokgethi_lenosh responded:

"It did, he must have looked for it the whole night, while the phone enjoyed swimming lessons."

@AHT_YssY wrote:

"Is he still on... or are these the signs of a strong withdrawal?"

@MduziiZwane reacted:

"I think it's a towel because no one cared."

@Tmanaxe responded:

"I think the boy just needs to realise that he cannot inherit his mother's talent; his mother was a superstar, and he is not. In fact, he should go back to school and study to be a pharmacist or something; maybe his talent is there."

@_NoninaZA wrote:

"Yep, it did. And no one told him."

@Unconfirmed_ZA said:

"All phones are water-resistant now in shallow waters. And that pool doesn't seem deep, so the phone is perfectly fine."

@velz_mgwenya reacted:

"He needs to get a 9 to 5, aphume ezintweni" (leave these things).

@nene_mlu replied:

"He even forgot he had his phone in his pocket. The last part."

@almight9329 said:

Yanga and Sizwe, why are you guys taking it personally? By the look of things, Bongani is really having fun. And it's the people around him, love him and what he does."

Sizwe Dhlomo Reacts to a Video of Bongani Fassie's Performance: "Shame"

Source: Instagram

Brenda Fassie's son Bongani Fassie bags own reality TV Show, Finding Bongani

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Bongani Fassie, who is the son of late singer Brenda Fassie, bagged his own reality show on Moja Love titled Finding Bongani.

Bongani's show is about how he has been coping with life since his mother passed away some 17 years ago.

The new reality TV show is expected to hit Mzansi small screens on Saturday night, 5 June.

Source: Briefly News