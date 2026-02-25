Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has weighed in on Bellarmine Mugabe's arrest and charges

According to media reports, Mugabe's son faces an attempted murder charge after reportedly shooting his gardener

South Africans also responded to reports that the businessman is staying in South Africa illegally

Kaya FM radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo commented on reports that President Robert Mugabe’s son, Bellarmine Mugabe, who recently appeared in court for allegedly shooting his gardener, is in South Africa illegally.

Former Kaya FM radio personality Sol Phenduka also weighed in on Bellarmine trending on social media this Monday, 23 February 2026, when he was told that they would be facing more charges.

The radio personality shared his views about Mugabe's son on his X account on Tuesday, 24 February 2026.

Dlomo responded to Phenduka's post and said Mugabe's son was lying low because we didn't know he lived in South Africa until recently.

This comes after Sol Phenduka asked on his social media account why it was hard for Bellamine to lay low when he's a millionaire.

"Someone help me understand. Your dad left you hundreds of millions of dollars in ill-gotten wealth, possibly more. All you have to do is pick a location anywhere in the world to settle and lay low . Enjoy life. He chose South Africa. Best country in the world. Great choice. Hyde Park, great choice. Lots of criminals live there, and they've been successfully laying low. How difficult is that when you have all the resources in the world?" asked Phenduka on his X account on Tuesday, 24 February 2026.

According to MyZimbabweNews, Mugabe's son is facing more charges in South Africa after his recent arrest.

Social media users react to Dhlomo's post

@andykayzim commented:

"Bro the guy is actually on bail after opening fire with AKs on mine workers at their Mazowe mine is Zim...n**ga is a El Bellarmine."

@Homemadeaddict1 responded:

"He was not lying low; he’s always been here. People just didn’t notice him more often because he looks like a nyaopes wit money."

@Gadfly342043 reacted:

"You don’t 'lie low' in plain sight. If the location was no secret, then it wasn’t concealment; it was normal residence. Let’s not mythologise suburbia."

@SHADOWY_SA wrote:

"Many people knew bra Siz. He always posts on IG stories. Rather let me say people who followed him knew. Now he is in deep DFM, he will have to explain why chickens drink water but can’t pee."

@RNMathe said:

"Lying low is not about not being known where you live or stay; it is about keeping yourself away from any sort of controversy or media attention. He failed on that front."

SAPS seizes car at Robert Mugabe’s son’s house

Bellarmine was arrested on 19 February 2026 after a shooting took place in Hyde Park, Gauteng.

The police also confiscated a vehicle, which was found outside the premises, when the South African Police Service returned a second time.

