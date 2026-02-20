More drama unfolded surrounding the arrest of Robert Mugabe’s son, Bellarmine Mugabe

Bellarmine was arrested on 19 February 2026 after a shooting took place in Hyde Park, Gauteng

The police also confiscated a vehicle, which was found outside the premises, when the South African Police Service returned a second time

HYDE PARK, GAUTENG — The South African Police Service (SAPS) confiscated a vehicle outside of the house where Robert Mugabe’s son, Bellarmine Mugabe, was arrested on 19 February 2026. This as police divers were brought in to search for the weapon used during the shooting incident.

According to SABC News, the police widened their investigation to look for the missing gun which was used to shoot one person in the yard. It is unclear whether the person who was shot was a gardener or a security guard. The divers were set to search the pool in the house with the hopes of finding a gun.

A black BMW vehicle was also confiscated at the scene. The vehicle was found leaving the premises. The car was fitted with a police siren and white lights. Since civilian vehicles are not to be fitted with police sirens, it was illegal for the vehicle to have the siren.

Grace Mugabe furious

Bellarmine’s mother, Grace Mugabe, reacted to the news that her son was arrested. According to SABC News, Mugabe was unhappy that her son was behind bars and could possibly face an attempted murder charge. Grace cannot visit her son in jail as she has an outstanding warrant of arrest issued against her in South Africa. This was after she was charged with assault for allegedly beating model Gabrielle Engels with an extension cord in 2017.

South Africans discuss the gun

South African social users exchanged theories about what happened to the gun.

David Namadingo said:

“The gun has already crossed the borders. It is currently in Zimbabwe.”

Cleo Clio Mto remarked:

“Police divers to swim in the pool? So others can’t swim. Just call me for R2k nyana. I will dive into it.”

Kikie Dee had questions.

“Divers to dive into what? A pool? Just drain the pool, simple.”

Premier Hlase observed:

“The gun is out of the yard by now and you will be surprised that one cop knows where the gun is.”

