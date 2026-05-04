The SIU report has exposed alleged widespread corruption inside the Department of Home Affairs, where organised syndicates sold official documents for cash

Investigators say at least R181 million has been traced to fraudulent applications involving fake documents, fake marriages and manipulated systems

The findings point to serious governance failures and have sparked public anger over long-standing corruption in the department

SIU has exposed corruption worth R118 million at Home Affairs. Images: @RSASIU/X and Foto24

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA —A Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report has revealed serious corruption inside the Department of Home Affairs, alleging that visas, permits and even citizenship were effectively being sold for cash.

Investigators describe the system as a “marketplace” where corrupt officials, middlemen and syndicates worked together to bypass immigration rules. The report says fake documents, sham marriages and manipulated processes were used to secure legal status for people who should not have qualified.

SIU uncovers widespread corruption

According to Eyewitness News, the SIU has already traced about R181 million linked to fraudulent applications. The money was allegedly moved through cash payments, e-wallets and networks of intermediaries. Officials believe the real figure could be even higher as investigations continue.

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Some high-profile names and religious networks also came under scrutiny, including references to figures such as Shepherd Bushiri and Timothy Omotoso. The SIU says some individuals used loopholes in the system to build large followings and financial structures while bypassing proper immigration controls.

The report also raises concerns that South Africans’ identities may have been used in some fraud cases.

SIU officials say the corruption shows major failures in oversight and could have been detected earlier if systems were working properly. They warn that the scandal poses risks not only to public finances but also to border control and national security.

The SIU is now pushing for disciplinary action and recovery of stolen funds through the courts.

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SIU uncovers four officials involved in corruption

In similar news, the SIU Acting SIU head Leonard Lekgetho said investigators identified four officials earning less than R25,000 per month who received a combined R16,313,327.00 in direct deposits. Lekgetho said the modus operandi was simple. Applications were sent via WhatsApp for expedited approval. Once approved, payments followed almost immediately. The bribes were funnelled through bank accounts held by spouses to disguise the payments. Transaction references such as "Permit", "Visa Process", and "Building Material" were allegedly used to conceal the true nature of the transfers.

SIU reveal Bushiri and Omotoso had fraudulent permits

In other related news, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) revealed that Shepherd Bushiri and Timothy Omotoso, who left the country, had fraudulent permits. The SIU held a media briefing in Gauteng where it shared its latest investigation into the Department of Home Affairs. According to the report, the SIU uncovered that Bushiri leveraged his influence to exploit the weaknesses in the Department of Home Affairs to fabricate documents and obtain an immigration status.

Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber. Image: ER Lombard

Source: Getty Images

Home Affairs to institute disciplinary action against implicated officials

Briefly News reported that the Minister of Home Affairs, Leon Schreiber, said that the Department of Home Affairs will institute disciplinary action against officials implicated in the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) probe into corruption within the Department. He also noted that the Department has dismissed 20 officials since last year and has conducted 75 disciplinary cases. These resulted in 22 written warnings and 16 suspensions without pay.

Source: Briefly News