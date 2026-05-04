After days of trending for all the wrong reasons, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma is setting the record straight on the viral "receipts" being pulled from her past

Amid mounting questions about her background, the activist took a stand against the specific claim that her mother willingly married a man from Nigeria

Her response sparked a wave of conflicting opinions, with some followers dismissing the claims as internet noise while others remain convinced there is more to the story

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma broke her silence to address the speculation about her identity. Images: JacintaNgobese

Source: Twitter

The backlash surrounding Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma reached a fever pitch, forcing the former radio personality and activist to finally break her silence to confront the mounting allegations about her past.

After days of being the subject of intense social media scrutiny, sparked by the resurfacing of her old, controversial X (formerly Twitter) posts that many labelled as derogatory, Ngobese-Zuma is now being accused of hiding who she truly is.

On Sunday, 3 May 2026, ZizinjaAbelungu shared a conspiracy theory about the former radio personality's life, alleging that she was hiding her Nigerian heritage.

The controversy stems from a video in which Ngobese-Zuma describes a fraudulent scheme where a Nigerian man allegedly bribed Home Affairs officials to "marry" her mother and adopt the family surname. However, the original poster flipped the narrative, suggesting that the marriage was consensual and that Jacinta herself was a product of that union.

"Her mother married a Nigerian man, and he broke her heart. This hatred stems from that experience; its actaully a fight back. What kind of a name is Jacinta anyway? We need to check her DNA. Jacinta might be of Nigerian descent herself."

The controversial post was accompanied by a video of the activist sharing her experience of watching her mother break down in tears after learning that she had been "married off." She highlighted that for her mom to regain her identity and that of her children, she had to divorce the unknown man, who would get half of everything she owned.

In the video, Ngobese-Zuma hinted that this experience may have made her bitter towards illegal foreigners; however, she emphasised that one of the drivers behind her activism was so that other South Africans would not land in a similar situation.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma addressed the rumours that she may have a Nigerian father. Image: JacintaNgobese

Source: Twitter

Breaking her silence on the latest conspiracy theory, March and March leader mocked the people spreading lies about her, from her identity to her political affiliations.

"I woke up Nigerian today. I was Mozambican a few days ago, I also dated a Nigerian and made tweets and videos about it! I also have a Zimbabwean ID because I’m from Zimbabwe and I’m funded by Israel, but it’s also IFP, and on some days it’s MK, and other days I want to be the Mayor, or on some days I’m an Action SA member. At this point, I barely even recognise myself."

While the latest wave of criticism stems from Jacinta's controversial X posts, she and her loyal supporters were stunned by the extent to which people were going to drive a narrative.

See Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's posts below.

Social media reacts to Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma backlash

Fans and followers of the outspoken activist declared their support while laughing off the conspiracy theories about her past.

uMaster_Sandz said:

"They are lost, shame. They are grabbing onto anything that might work to tarnish your image."

streetcode01 declared:

"We love and support all the many sides of you, sisi."

GamsahabnidaL laughed:

"You're everything and all depending on the propaganda of the day."

ArabianQ joked:

"They can't find something to attack you with. So today you'll just have to be a Nigerian."

Meanwhile, a handful of critics continue to question the consistency of her story, claiming there may be some truth to the allegations.

TaperaEmmanuel said:

"She is Nigerian. If she disputes, she must bring her real South African father here!"

allanmatic was suspicious:

"South Africans love their ethnic names. Jacinta sounds strange."

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma makes explosive claims about China Mall

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's claims about the famous China Mall.

Her statements sparked a massive discussion surrounding the corruption that has engulfed the country.

Source: Briefly News