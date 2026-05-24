The American skateboarding through Africa to reach Cape Town, Jason Vanporppal, is making steady progress, and his journey is coming to a close

The thrill seeker made the long journey from Uganda to South Africa without the help of any powered vehicles, relying only on his skateboard

Most recently arrived in Worcester, where he was met by a crowd that was waiting especially for him on 23 May 2026

An American skateboarding to Cape Town arrived in Worcester. Image: @jaayfilms

Source: TikTok

Jay practically became a local celebrity in South Africa because of his journey from Uganda to Cape Town. He undertook the mission in an effort to raise funds to build Uganda's largest skate park. Worcester was the latest to join many other towns that have made the skate order feel special when he arrived.

In a video on TikTok by @jaayfilms posted that Worcester gave him the biggest welcome he's ever received throughout South Africa. Crowds eagerly waited for him, loudly cheering him when he entered the town on his skateboard. Jay greeted everyone along the way, and there was a stage set up for him where he took a mic and addressed everyone who came out to support him. He described it as the "craziest entrance" he's had. Watch the video below:

Skater heads to Cape Town stop

Many people commented that the skateboarders' arrival in Cape Town was bound to be epic after seeing the size of the Crowd that came out in Worcester. Many shared their excitement throughout the end of his journey. Read the comments below:

Jay left for Paarl in anticipation of arrival in Cape Town. Image: Ivan Kahl / Pexels

Source: UGC

@... commented:

"The side of South Africa that is not talked about enough. Showing up and showing the world that Africa and South Africa are full of love 🥰 Watching these videos with a smile and joyful heart. Bro got a whole country behind him."

PamJ said:

"South Africa 🇿🇦, you are such a loving nation. You are definitely Love personified. I am proud to call myself a South African 🥹"

ghairo said:

"YES!!! This is us as South Africans 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦👏The most friendly people on the planet💙"

Ginger@KZN🇿🇦♥️ wrote:

"I'm never leaving our country, I die here ❤️look at the people we have, our good and ugly, but being South African is a flex."

Fatima Johnson wondered:

"Not me crying. Why can’t we always be like this with each other?"

Jani Duffield🇿🇦 added:

"We might have issues in South Africa, just like every other country. But one thing we have is heart and compassion."

Rimmon said:

"Cape Town is gonna be bigger than that."

American skater gets welcome from kids

Briefly News previously reported that a recent update by the skater Jason Vanporppal, who is travelling across the continent as a fundraiser, touched South Africans. He became a viral hit for having heartwarming encounters all over the country.

The skateboarder made it to a town in the Western Cape Province, and he received a warm welcome from the children in the town. The video that he shared on 20 May 2026 left many feeling proudly South African.

He was welcomed after his long journey across Africa by skateboard, which allowed him to unite with many along his journey. His arrival in Beaufort West Cape signals he is close to his destination, as Cape Town is only 462 kilometres away.

Source: Briefly News