"Money Is So Important": Grace Mondlana Throws Lavish Birthday Party for Her Dog Kai, Mzansi Reacts
- Grace Mondlana hosted an elaborate outdoor birthday party for her dog Kai on 25 July 2026, complete with a charcuterie cart and face painting
- The celebration featured a slushy and popcorn station, balloon archways, and Ferrero Rocher as a snack for guests
- South Africans flooded the comments with mixed reactions to the over-the-top dog birthday bash
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Grace Mondlana threw her dog Kai a birthday party that had South Africa doing a double take. The celebration, filmed on 25 July and shared on TikTok, showed a fully decorated outdoor venue complete with professional party stations, balloon archways, and a spread that most humans do not get at their own birthdays.
Guests arriving at the residential venue were first greeted by a charcuterie cart from Kaiser Boards and Bites, offering a selection of nibbles. From there, the festivities continued with a dedicated slushy and popcorn station, a face painting corner for the four-legged guests, and Ferrero Rocher served as a casual snack on the table. She ended the affair by announcing a new member of her dog family.
Kai's party creates a buzz online
The video quickly spread across TikTok, drawing attention for just how much thought and money went into celebrating a dog's birthday. Commenters were equal parts impressed, amused, and envious. Watch Grace Mondlana's walkthrough of Kai's birthday party:
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She announced that Kai officially has a sibling as she got a second dog:
Mzansi weighs in on Kai's big day
South Africans had plenty to say in the comments section:
@ethanafrika wrote:
"Money is so important 😭"
@roxyn said:
"May this level of madness never locate me 😭"
@katli noted:
"Grace is literally creating job opportunities with Kai's birthday party. 😂👏❤️"
@Motso🫧 admitted:
"Let's not lie this was cute 🤭"
@Letlapa joked:
"So my pitbull is not allowed?"
@Bee🫧 shared:
"Ngaze ngafisa ukuba yinja 😩😩🤞💝" (I wish I were a dog)
Other Briefly Newss stories about Grace
- Grace Mondlana, a prominent South African content creator, recently sparked conversations on social media by showcasing the gourmet meals she prepares for her dog.
- The influencer celebrated her 25th birthday on 19 January 2026, marking the occasion with a stunning black-themed photoshoot.
- South African content creator Grace Mondlana's impressive social media numbers captivated fans and sparked widespread conversation.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za