Grace Mondlana hosted an elaborate outdoor birthday party for her dog Kai on 25 July 2026, complete with a charcuterie cart and face painting

The celebration featured a slushy and popcorn station, balloon archways, and Ferrero Rocher as a snack for guests

South Africans flooded the comments with mixed reactions to the over-the-top dog birthday bash

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Grace Mondlana threw her dog Kai a birthday party that had South Africa doing a double take. The celebration, filmed on 25 July and shared on TikTok, showed a fully decorated outdoor venue complete with professional party stations, balloon archways, and a spread that most humans do not get at their own birthdays.

Grace Mondlana marked her dog Kai's birthday. Image: @grace._mondlana

Source: Instagram

Guests arriving at the residential venue were first greeted by a charcuterie cart from Kaiser Boards and Bites, offering a selection of nibbles. From there, the festivities continued with a dedicated slushy and popcorn station, a face painting corner for the four-legged guests, and Ferrero Rocher served as a casual snack on the table. She ended the affair by announcing a new member of her dog family.

Kai's party creates a buzz online

The video quickly spread across TikTok, drawing attention for just how much thought and money went into celebrating a dog's birthday. Commenters were equal parts impressed, amused, and envious. Watch Grace Mondlana's walkthrough of Kai's birthday party:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She announced that Kai officially has a sibling as she got a second dog:

Mzansi weighs in on Kai's big day

South Africans had plenty to say in the comments section:

@ethanafrika wrote:

"Money is so important 😭"

@roxyn said:

"May this level of madness never locate me 😭"

@katli noted:

"Grace is literally creating job opportunities with Kai's birthday party. 😂👏❤️"

@Motso🫧 admitted:

"Let's not lie this was cute 🤭"

@Letlapa joked:

"So my pitbull is not allowed?"

@Bee🫧 shared:

"Ngaze ngafisa ukuba yinja 😩😩🤞💝" (I wish I were a dog)

Other Briefly Newss stories about Grace

Grace Mondlana, a prominent South African content creator, recently sparked conversations on social media by showcasing the gourmet meals she prepares for her dog.

The influencer celebrated her 25th birthday on 19 January 2026, marking the occasion with a stunning black-themed photoshoot.

South African content creator Grace Mondlana's impressive social media numbers captivated fans and sparked widespread conversation.

Source: Briefly News