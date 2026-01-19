On Monday, 19 January 2026, Grace Mondlana celebrated turning a year older on her official social media accounts

She marked the milestone birthday with a black-themed birthday photoshoot, shared on TikTok and Instagram

Fans flooded her comments with birthday wishes, praise, and disbelief at how much she has achieved after she shared how old she had turned

Grace Mondlana disclosed her age after turning a year older.

Source: Instagram

Popular social media influencer Grace Mondlana revealed her age on her birthday, sparking mixed reactions on social media.

Grace Mondlana previously dominated headlines after humiliating fellow content creators and supporters who attended her end-of-year event.

Now the social media influencer has become the talk on social media after sharing her age while celebrating her birthday.

How old is Grace Mondlana?

On Monday, 19 January 2026, Grace Mondlana shared on her official social media accounts that she was celebrating her birthday.

Taking to her TikTok account, Grace shared that she had just turned 25. The post was captioned:

“Mid-twenties, wassup? It’s time to see what you’re all about. 🖤”

Mondlana had a black-themed photoshoot to celebrate her birthday. See the photos below:

Fans show Grace Mondlana love on her birthday

In the comments, Grace Mondlana’s followers flooded the comments with celebratory messages. Some were surprised by Grace Mondlana’s age, while some marvelled that she had achieved a lot for someone her age.

Here are some of the comments:

tashaward gushed:

“You’re only 25, and you’re living your absolute best life 🥰🥰🥰”

𝒖𝑩𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒍𝒆 🖤 asked:

“Ole 2k??😭”

Oyasberry55 said:

“Happy birthday, dear. May God bless you more and more with good health and long life. HBD once again. Enjoy your day, beautiful 🎉🤩🥳🔥”

candy Floss complimented:

“These are so cute 🔥Happy birthday, Grace 🔥🥺wishing you more good things in life ❤🥺”

Simmy😊 said:

“Happiest birthday to you, Gracie 🎉🎉🎉💃💃💃💃 May God continue to bless you and protect you. Keep on enjoying your life and be an inspiration to many of us ❤️❤️💐🎉🎉🎉🎉”

XOXO_RELE🍒🐆💋 shared:

“Happy birthday to you. I hope you have a wonderful day and enjoy your day with your family and friends, and I wish you many more happy years to come. Love you ❤️”

Grace Mondlana was overwhelmed by the love her followers showed her on her birthday and hopped into the comments section to express her gratitude. The comment was written:

“Awwww man, you guys are so sweet✨, thank you so much. 💕”

Fans reacted after Grace Mondlana celebrated turning a year older.

Source: Instagram

Grace Mondlana makes history with GWM South Africa deal

In other news, Grace Mondlana made history on Monday, 11 August 2025, after she announced that she had secured a deal as GWM South Africa’s first brand ambassador in the company's 18-year presence in the country.

As part of her brand deal, Grace was upgraded from her modest car and gifted a luxury SUV priced at a staggering R614,500, according to the GWM official website.

In the comments section on X (Twitter), netizens celebrated Grace Mondlana’s achievement and resurfaced her ex-boyfriend's death.

Grace Mondlana shows off her face without makeup

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a photo of Grace Mondlana without makeup was shared on X, sparking a flurry of reactions.

Reactions ranged from supportive affirmations of her beauty to critical comments on her appearance.

