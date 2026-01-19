A young lady who recently passed her matric was celebrating her success after a year of many challenges

The lady listed everything that went wrong, and she still came up on top despite it all

The TikTok video that the matriculant shared highlighted the importance of hard work and perseverance in the face of insurmountable challenges

A matriculant took to social media to show off her achievements. The young lady was especially proud because she faced many challenges, mainly health issues.

Matriculant celebrates passing after illness in 2025. Image: @alicezee

Source: TikTok

The video that the matriculant shared celebrating herself, reached thousands of likes. Online users were among thousands of other matriculants who celebrated their results that were released on 13 January 2026.

In a post on TikTok @alicezee_ shared that she passed matric successfully after getting 18 seizures as someone who suffers from epilepsy. In addition, she had more than 100 days absent from school. She missed 14 assignments, yet she's still managed to rise and to do well on her exams. The lady victoriously held up her matric result in a clip shared on 14 January 2025. Watch her video below:

South Africa amazed by hardworking matriculant

Many people commented on the young lady's video, completely amazed by her persistence. She clarified in the comments that she suffers from epilepsy and was in and out of the hospital the entire year. South Africa's education system typically allows for up to 20 days of absence from school before deregistration, more days require a justifiable cause of absence, such as an illness.

School absences in South Africa can not exceed 20 days without just cause. Image: Charlss GonzHu / Pexels

Source: UGC

Many acknowledge how hard the lady must have worked to catch up with 100 days of absence. Read the comments raving about her major achievement below:

Br🕸️🕸️ke applauded the hardworking matriculant:

"Congrats!! I missed a whole term but made it💪💪😭"

DavidSlaans related to passing matric despite health challenges:

"Had an emergency brain surgery in October 2024 in the last term of grade 11, just finished with 8 distinctions😛😛"

B I G C ✨ gushed over the young woman's win:

"Congrats! But are we just going to Ignore the 18 seizures? Are you okay bro? 😭"

🇹🇭 Noui Sang 🇿🇦 was touched by the lady's matric triumph:

"We are proud of our children 🫂"

Sav appreciated how much the lady had to work:

"I think the limit they allow you to miss is 21 days cause they have this rule that if you miss that many days you’ve missed too much work to catch up which means you worked really hard, hella smart all while dealing with a disease that causes memory loss, congrats girl 🍾"

