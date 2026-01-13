A matriculant received his results on 13 January 2026 and celebrated being one of South Africa's top achievers

The man from Mpumalanga performed well on his final exams and found out that he excelled in mathematics more than any other student

South Africans were interested in hearing what the matriculant had to say after finding out his results, and he shared studying tips

The South African government spotlighted a Mpumalanga matriculant who performed well on the final exams. The young man gave an interview after learning that he was one of the nation's top performers.

Mpumalanga rural matriculant's achievement as top mathematics achiever inspires. Image: @governmentza

Source: TikTok

The matriculant from rural Mpumalanga shared that his best subject turned out to be Mathematics, and he shared how he did it. The video of the young man studying advice left people touched as he shared unexpected secrets to his success.

The South African government posted a TikTok video featuring one of the top matric performers in South Africa. The young boy, Siyanga from Inkomazi High School, introduced himself, saying he achieved 100% in mathematics. He shared that his perfect school was 300 / 300. Sharing how he managed to do it when one of his biggest focuses was staying motivated. He plans to study accounting at the University of Johannesburg.

The matriculant said that he would pray before studying as his strategy. To stay focused, the student said he would always remember a scripture which taught him that the pain of hard work is nothing compared to the joy when reaping the rewards. He wished the 2026 matric class well for their final push, encouraging them to work hard just like he did. Watch the video of Siyanga below:

South Africa stunned by matriculant

Many people thought that the treatment was impressive after he shared his study methods. Online users also loved that the young man was credited God for his success.

Inkomazi High School in Mpumalanga rural produced a national top achiever in Maths. Image: Inkomazi Secondary School / Facebook

Source: Facebook

Read online users' comments about South Africa's top achiever for mathematics below:

❤️🦋Leh gushed over her:

"Congratulations 🙌 my friend. So impressed with your love for God. What a smart baby boy."

Lizzie applauded the matriculant:

"Seek first the Kingdom of God and all will be added unto you🤍😛 He's so right."

ananda was touched by the young man:

"I love that he kept mentioning God🥹🥹🥹and putting God in everything."

Lulu🧚 wrote:

"He prayed. Through God’s grace? And he quoted a scripture? Going very far I’m afraid 😭❤."

🎀𝒟𝑜𝓇𝒶𝒽 𝒯𝓊𝓁𝒾𝓀𝑒𝓎💕 added:

"My daughter is starting grade R on Wednesday. She’s gonna start studying for matric on Wednesday too 🙏"

Nondy Madonsela congratulated the lady:

"Well done, boy, thank u for making Mpumalanga proud 🎉"

Jinojavas wrote:

"Umjindi/Nkomazi is largely rural. Let us congratulate the child for his hard work."

weweeeeee⭐️ admired the maths genius:

"Yoh aii the excitement I get when I get 50% for maths😭😭"

