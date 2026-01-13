“I’m Looking To Explore”: St John’s College Matriculant With 9 Distinctions Accepted Into Harvard
- A St John's College learner achieved incredible results after writing his matric examinations and plans to study at Harvard University
- He discussed the areas he wanted to focus on and shared that he finds himself to be a creative person
- Online users congratulated the learner and wished him all the best for his studies abroad
Siza Gule, a 2025 St John's College matriculant who achieved nine distinctions and a 94% average, was accepted into Harvard University, a private Ivy League research University in Massachusetts, United States. He shared what he plans to study at the prestigious institution.
The TikTok account @whatsgoingonsa uploaded a video of the young man speaking to Kaya 959 on 12 January 2026. In the clip, Siza stated that he would start his tertiary studies in August 2026 and noted that the reason he had applied to Harvard was its multidisciplinary programme.
The Johannesburg pupil added:
"I'm not entirely sure of one key thing that I'm interested in at the moment."
Siza informed people online that he will major in politics, focusing on how society is governed, and he plans to delve into literature and theatre, stating:
"I'm very much a creative person, and I've enjoyed my time at St John's being on stage. So those two feel like my biggest interests that I'm looking to explore that side."
Watch the TikTok video posted on @whatsgoingonsa's account below:
St John's College learner stuns the internet
Several online users congratulated Siza and expressed their opinions about his interests.
@nazeerasingh7 said to the learner:
"Your hard work and determination have truly paid off. The sky is the limit. This is just the beginning of an extraordinary journey."
@njabs_msft told the public:
"He didn’t even stutter! Go, young black man."
@lsc0912 wrote in the comments:
"Harvard is lucky to have you."
@siya0007_golfer0 joked and commented:
"Come to Unisa, boy, support our own. I'm kidding. Fly high, my son, and keep flying the SA flag high."
