An Afrikaner farmer in Limpopo shared a video of himself chilling with a cobra and enjoying brandy

The local man stated that both the drink and the snake were dangerous and that both could bite

Social media users react with shock and humour to Louis's close encounter with the snake

A reptile lover stunned people when he sat with a venomous snake. Images: @ld_pienaar

Louis Daniel Pienaar, an animal lover and self-proclaimed 'reptile nut,' shared how he sat down and enjoyed an alcoholic beverage in the company of a venomous cobra. Social media users got the heebie-jeebies and feared for his safety.

On 10 January 2026, Louis, a farmer in Modimolle, Limpopo, uploaded a video telling people that before him was the snake and a bottle of Buffelsfontein brandy.

"Both are dangerous, and both can bite. Choose the right one."

He then reached for a large beer mug filled with ice and presumably the brandy. The snake watched the Afrikaner man move, fortunately not striking him.

Watch the Instagram reel posted on Louis' account below:

Cobra scares South African social media users

Local members of the online community took to the comment section to express their thoughts about Louis being in proximity to the reptile.

People were stunned to see how the man interacted with the snake. Image: Oliver Helbig

A stunned @_h.van.zyl_ asked:

"Why does he look so calm?"

@teags_keenan wrote with a laugh:

"No amount of Buffels will make me this brave."

After watching the video, @ojs.1225 jokingly told Louis:

"Ja nee, brother, I think between the three of you, you are the dangerous one."

@yogidogsdad added in the comment section:

"It looked like that little 'ou boet' wanted to take a sip of your dop!"

@honore22 humorously shared with the online community:

"He is not special. We all sat with snakes and drank at our workplaces."

