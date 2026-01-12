“Both Are Dangerous”: Afrikaner Man Enjoys Alcoholic Beverage With a Cobra
- An Afrikaner farmer in Limpopo shared a video of himself chilling with a cobra and enjoying brandy
- The local man stated that both the drink and the snake were dangerous and that both could bite
- Social media users react with shock and humour to Louis's close encounter with the snake
Louis Daniel Pienaar, an animal lover and self-proclaimed 'reptile nut,' shared how he sat down and enjoyed an alcoholic beverage in the company of a venomous cobra. Social media users got the heebie-jeebies and feared for his safety.
On 10 January 2026, Louis, a farmer in Modimolle, Limpopo, uploaded a video telling people that before him was the snake and a bottle of Buffelsfontein brandy.
"Both are dangerous, and both can bite. Choose the right one."
He then reached for a large beer mug filled with ice and presumably the brandy. The snake watched the Afrikaner man move, fortunately not striking him.
Watch the Instagram reel posted on Louis' account below:
Cobra scares South African social media users
Local members of the online community took to the comment section to express their thoughts about Louis being in proximity to the reptile.
A stunned @_h.van.zyl_ asked:
"Why does he look so calm?"
@teags_keenan wrote with a laugh:
"No amount of Buffels will make me this brave."
After watching the video, @ojs.1225 jokingly told Louis:
"Ja nee, brother, I think between the three of you, you are the dangerous one."
@yogidogsdad added in the comment section:
"It looked like that little 'ou boet' wanted to take a sip of your dop!"
@honore22 humorously shared with the online community:
"He is not special. We all sat with snakes and drank at our workplaces."
