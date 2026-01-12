Global site navigation

“This Place Is Awesome”: H-2A Worker Boasts About Quality of Life in Nebraska
People

“This Place Is Awesome”: H-2A Worker Boasts About Quality of Life in Nebraska

by  Jade Rhode
2 min read
  • An Afrikaner man, Mellie Geldenhuis, showcased the quality of life in Nebraska, United States
  • He revealed that the word 'concerned' wasn't in a motorist's vocabulary after they had left their vehicle unattended with the key in the ignition
  • People in the comment section gathered to express their thoughts about the surprising situation

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

An Afrikaner man shared his experience in the Untied States.
An Afrikaner man showed how bold a man was while visiting a traffic department in Nebraska. Images: @mellie_geldenhuis
Source: TikTok

An H-2A Afrikaner worker working in the United States was stunned to see how safe an area in Nebraska was when someone left their belongings unattended on the side of the road. South African social media users were just as shocked after watching the TikTok post.

Mellie Geldenhuis took to his account on 8 January 2026, showing the outside of a traffic department where driver's licences were made and issued. Panning over to the left and showing the empty street, Mellie showed a motorbike on the opposite side of the road, with the helmet and backpack lying on the pavement. Even more bizarre, the motorist left his key in the ignition, not having a care in the world.

Read also

“New year new me”: Durban woman shares video of Durban mobile street sweepers in action

The stunned Afrikaner man said in the clip:

"This place is awesome. It's crazy. I wouldn't do that in my life. I wouldn't even try it here."

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Watch the TikTok video posted on Mellie's account below:

South Africans comment on unattended motorbike

Local members of the online community gathered in the comment section to compare what they saw on their For You Pages with their experiences in South Africa.

A woman typing on her phone.
The online crowd expressed their thoughts. Image: Tim Robberts
Source: Getty Images

@fabiani426 stated their opinion under the post:

"The only place in South Africa that is like yours is Orania."

@leon_die_grootbaas joked with a laugh:

"In South Africa, you won't even have time to take a photo, and the phone is gone."

@djcil wrote to Mellie:

"In the middle of nowhere, all is okay. Go visit New York or any other 'real' town, then send us your video."

3 Other stories about H-2A farm workers

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jade Rhode avatar

Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za

Tags:
USA
Hot:
Krystiana tiana Elizabeth lambert Johnny joey jones Ashley morrill Zunaid moti