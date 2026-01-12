“This Place Is Awesome”: H-2A Worker Boasts About Quality of Life in Nebraska

An Afrikaner man, Mellie Geldenhuis, showcased the quality of life in Nebraska, United States

He revealed that the word 'concerned' wasn't in a motorist's vocabulary after they had left their vehicle unattended with the key in the ignition

People in the comment section gathered to express their thoughts about the surprising situation

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

An Afrikaner man showed how bold a man was while visiting a traffic department in Nebraska. Images: @mellie_geldenhuis

Source: TikTok

An H-2A Afrikaner worker working in the United States was stunned to see how safe an area in Nebraska was when someone left their belongings unattended on the side of the road. South African social media users were just as shocked after watching the TikTok post.

Mellie Geldenhuis took to his account on 8 January 2026, showing the outside of a traffic department where driver's licences were made and issued. Panning over to the left and showing the empty street, Mellie showed a motorbike on the opposite side of the road, with the helmet and backpack lying on the pavement. Even more bizarre, the motorist left his key in the ignition, not having a care in the world.

The stunned Afrikaner man said in the clip:

"This place is awesome. It's crazy. I wouldn't do that in my life. I wouldn't even try it here."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Mellie's account below:

South Africans comment on unattended motorbike

Local members of the online community gathered in the comment section to compare what they saw on their For You Pages with their experiences in South Africa.

The online crowd expressed their thoughts. Image: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

@fabiani426 stated their opinion under the post:

"The only place in South Africa that is like yours is Orania."

@leon_die_grootbaas joked with a laugh:

"In South Africa, you won't even have time to take a photo, and the phone is gone."

@djcil wrote to Mellie:

"In the middle of nowhere, all is okay. Go visit New York or any other 'real' town, then send us your video."

3 Other stories about H-2A farm workers

In another article, Briefly News reported that an Afrikaner farmer turned heads after giving a glimpse of the new life he had built for himself in the United States.

reported that an Afrikaner farmer turned heads after giving a glimpse of the new life he had built for himself in the United States. A South African farm worker shared his honest thoughts about the challenges facing families involved in the H-2A visa programme.

Two H-2A farmers shared moments of joy while staying in the United States, highlighting a positive work environment.

Source: Briefly News