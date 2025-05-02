A South African farmer shared his honest thoughts on TikTok about the challenges facing families involved in the H2A visa program

The farmer speaks directly to both farmers waiting for their paperwork and the spouses left behind, urging families to appreciate that the program provides

The Afrikaans-speaking farmer encourages others in similar situations to stay positive about the program

A farmer waiting for his visa to be approved so that he could resume his work in America shared a clip advising other people in a similar situation. Images: @h2a_groot_ockert

Source: TikTok

A South African farmer has opened up about the emotional reality of seasonal farming work in America through the H2A visa program. Content creator @h2a_groot_ockert shared his message on TikTok, speaking candidly in Afrikaans about the visa delays in 2025 and how families cope with long separations when one member works abroad.

In his heartfelt video, the farmer explains that he began his visa application process on 20 February but is still waiting for his I-797 Notice of Action, which updates applicants on their immigration petition status. While the delay might seem frustrating, he's found a silver lining.

"My wife and I, my son and the dog... We are sitting and playing on the bed... and I realised that it might be taking a long time, but it's giving us a few extra weeks with our families," he shared.

He points out that normally by February, fathers must prepare their children for their imminent departure, making these bonus weeks together precious.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

A message to H2A families

The content creator directs part of his message specifically to the spouses of H2A workers, who he calls "H2A mammas." He addresses videos that paint the program in a negative light, where people complain about families being separated.

"Do you know when the H2A is not for you? When it's said that another year where a family will be ripped apart. This must stop because if it wasn't for the H2A, then you and your children wouldn't have the kind of life that you have," he stated firmly.

He acknowledges the difficulty of the situation but reminds viewers that providing for their families often means making sacrifices. For many South Africans, the program represents an opportunity that South Africa cannot provide.

The farmer concludes his message with encouragement for his fellow workers:

"I just wanted to wish the guys good luck for the year, work hard, enjoy and look after yourselves. Let's make 2025 a good year."

Living far from family creates emotional challenges, including homesickness, the loss of your usual support network, and missing important events. However, the distance can also foster greater independence, deeper appreciation for time spent together, and opportunities for personal growth in new environments.

A farmer who was waiting for his visa to be approved shared some advice for people in a similar situation. Images: Content creator @h2a_groot_ockert

Source: TikTok

Social media reactions

@Monique Botha agreed:

"100% emotions are bad, but you do what you have to, good luck to everyone."

@Coennie shared:

"We had a group call in Feb on Monday night, 10 pm SA time. My household had finished sleeping, and they said you fly tomorrow at 10 pm. That was difficult, but another year that we bumped it."

@Lushenka_H2A_Wife supported:

"You speak so true!!! Salute 💪"

@Linda_Lategan expressed admiration:

"I take my hat off to all the H2A people. Good luck to everyone."

@Dark Horizon revealed:

"Our first year as a H2A family, my husband has been gone for a week already. It's hard, but we are being carried by the Lord. Good luck to you, too."

@Chantel commented:

"I agree with you 100%. My husband and son are leaving at the end of January. It's a huge opportunity, and you have to be positive about it."

More stories of South Africans abroad

Briefly News recently reported on two Afrikaner men filmed doing hard manual labour on an American farm.

recently reported on two Afrikaner men filmed doing hard manual labour on an American farm. A South African man living in China shared a vlog of his apartment in Shanghai that had locals begging him to "please come fetch me."

A brave South African mother proved critics wrong after moving to China with her young daughter despite warnings that she wouldn't be able to raise a child there.

Source: Briefly News