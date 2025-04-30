Lynn Dennison shared a touching video showing how she moved to China with her young daughter despite friends and family warning she wouldn't be able to raise a child there

The video documents her daughter's growth from a toddler to a school-aged child in China, proving wrong those who doubted her ability to create a good life abroad with a young child

Lynn's inspiring story has resonated with many South Africans, particularly mothers facing similar decisions about pursuing opportunities abroad with their children

A South African woman has shared her story of building a successful life in China with her daughter in March, despite facing doubt and criticism from those closest to her.

Content creator @LynnDennison, who works as an English as a Second Language (ESL) teacher at ELFA Preschool after previously working for tech giants Xiaomi South Africa and Huawei, posted a video captioned:

"Not just surviving, we are thriving!"

In the heartwarming video, Lynn reveals that she made the life-changing move after friends and family expressed doubts about her ability to raise her daughter in a foreign country so different from South Africa.

Despite concerns, Lynn took the brave step to pursue opportunities in China's booming English teaching sector. The video shows her journey from holding her daughter as a toddler through to watching her grow into a school-aged child, thriving in their new environment.

Teaching English in China

Lynn's success story is part of a larger trend of South Africans finding opportunities in China's massive education system. China has become one of the world's largest markets for English teachers, with estimates suggesting the country faces a shortage of around 100,000 English teachers.

For qualified teachers like Lynn, China offers competitive salaries, benefits like free housing, airfare, medical insurance, and bonuses. Many schools also provide free Mandarin lessons, giving teachers the chance to learn one of the world's most in-demand languages.

Requirements for teaching in China usually include a Bachelor's degree and a TEFL certificate for private language schools, while international schools often require a teaching license from the applicant's home country and at least two years of full-time teaching experience.

South Africans inspired by her journey

Lynn's video has touched many South Africans, particularly other mothers who face similar decisions about pursuing opportunities abroad with their children.

@TumeloValentia offered spiritual encouragement:

"His Grace is sufficient ❤️"

@CarolWilliams praised her determination:

"You can do all things through Christ who strengthens you, you are more than capable, Lynn, you made it this far. I'm super proud of you. It wasn't easy, but you made it."

@NanikieKgolagano shared a similar experience:

"You are a mini-me. Wow, I brought my child to the USA when everyone was saying 'what does she think she is doing'❤️❤️❤️and we are doing just fine."

@IrenaRichards found personal meaning in the video:

"This video inspires me a lot because I got a job offer out of town this week, and I have a 13-month-old baby girl. My family said I won't be able to care for her alongside my job, and nobody is willing to help. I am so confused."

@LetitiaJuliaPelston offered spiritual support from her own experience:

"God is good all the time. He will always be with you. I moved with my daughter to the Netherlands, the best thing I ever did. Trust the path the Lord has for you. Sending you ❤️"

